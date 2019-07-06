Around The League
Reports: Kawhi Leonard agrees to sign with LA Clippers

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jul 6, 2019 1:56 AM ET

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports was first to report Kawhi Leonard will sign with the LA Clippers.

The news, which broke and was quickly supported by multiple reports, will have a tremendous effect on the league. Leonard, a 28-year-old forward, is coming off a championship campaign in his only season with the Toronto Raptors, earning his second NBA Finals MVP in the process.

More to come.

