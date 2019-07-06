Reports: Kawhi Leonard agrees to sign with LA Clippers

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports was first to report Kawhi Leonard will sign with the LA Clippers.

The news, which broke and was quickly supported by multiple reports, will have a tremendous effect on the league. Leonard, a 28-year-old forward, is coming off a championship campaign in his only season with the Toronto Raptors, earning his second NBA Finals MVP in the process.

Free agent forward Kawhi Leonard will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 6, 2019

More to come.