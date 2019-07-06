Reports: Paul George traded to Clippers

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the LA Clippers have acquired All-NBA swingman Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Oklahoma City is trading All-Star Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers for a record-setting collection of draft choices, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Per Wojnarowski, Leonard had been recruiting George, who reportedly then requested a trade and will arrive exchange for a "record-setting" package of draft picks and players:

The Clippers are sending the Thunder four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps, league sources tell ESPN. Those picks go to OKC with Gallinari and SGA.

This comes on the heels of breaking news that reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard reportedly intends to sign with the Clippers as a free agent.

More to come.