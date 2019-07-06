2019 Free Agency
Reports: Paul George traded to Clippers

Gallinari, Gilgeous-Alexander and multiple picks reportedly headed to Oklahoma City

Jul 6, 2019 2:02 AM ET

All-NBA forward Paul George is reportedly on the move for a second time in three seasons.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the LA Clippers have acquired All-NBA swingman Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Per Wojnarowski, Leonard had been recruiting George, who reportedly then requested a trade and will arrive exchange for a "record-setting" package of draft picks and players:

The Clippers are sending the Thunder four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps, league sources tell ESPN. Those picks go to OKC with Gallinari and SGA.

This comes on the heels of breaking news that reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard reportedly intends to sign with the Clippers as a free agent.

More to come.

