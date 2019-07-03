NBA Offseason 2019: July 3-5 roundup

* * *

* Reports: Grizzlies trade Parsons to Hawks

* Report: Pelicans, Miller reach deal

* Raptors prep their pitch to Leonard

* Report: Warriors pull Cook's qualifying offer

East Player Movement | West Player Movement | Free Agent Tracker | Offseason Trades | 2019 Draft

Reports: Hawks, Grizzlies make trade

Although they have yet to make a splash in free agency this summer, the Atlanta Hawks are staying busy in the trade market.

Per multiple reports, the Hawks are acquiring veteran forward Chandler Parsons from the Memphis Grizzlies for Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee. The trade, which was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, gives Atlanta another veteran it will acquire via trade.

The Hawks made a reported trade with the Brooklyn Nets in early June that landed them Allen Crabbe and two first-round picks for Taurean Prince and a future second-round pick. That deal will not be officially completed until at least July 6. Additionally, the Hawks picked up Evan Turner from the Trail Blazers on June 24, sending veteran Kent Bazemore to Portland.

Parsons was a solid player in his first five seasons in the NBA, but has been saddled by injuries since signing with the Grizzlies in the summer of 2016. Last season, he averaged 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25 games. He, like Turner, is in the final year of his contract and could become a tradeable asset next season.

The Hawks reportedly landed Hill in a Draft-night trade that allowed Atlanta to secure the No. 4 overall pick from the Pelicans (who reportedly landed it in the pending Anthony Davis mega-deal). The pick was originally owned by the Los Angeles Lakers, who picked DeAndre Hunter (and who will eventually end up with the Hawks).

As for Hill, he averaged 4.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg and 1.3 apg in 44 games for the Pelicans last season. Plumlee played in Atlanta last season, although sparingly, averaging 4.4 ppg and 2.2 rpg in 18 games (9.6 minutes per game). Both Plumlee and Hill are entering the final year of their contracts.

-- 11:20 a.m. (July 3)

Pelicans, Miller reportedly reach deal

New Orleans reportedly added one 3-point shooter this summer in JJ Redick and have reportedly kept another one in the fold.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Pelicans and forward Darius Miller have agreed on a two-year, $14.25 million deal. Miller has played his entire career with the Pelicans (2012-19), averaging 6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 253 games in New Orleans. His greatest value to them, though, is his 3-point shooting as he has made 38.2% of them in his career.

Last season, Miller ranked 20th in 3-pointers made by reserve players as he shot 94-for-253 (37.2 percent) from deep.

-- 10:42 a.m. (July 3)

The NBA world is waiting for what Kawhi Leonard will decide in free agency. It appears, based on the latest reports, that the road to that choice might be getting just a bit closer.

Last night, ESPN's Jordan Schultz reported via Twitter that Leonard had his meetings with the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers on Tuesday. Now that those meetings are seemingly out of the way, the incumbent Toronto Raptors appear to be up next to pitch to Leonard.

Getting a true reading on what is true (and what is false) when it comes to Leonard's move has been tough to gauge since free agency began at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. But Doug Smith of the Toronto Star -- as plugged in a Raptors observe as there is -- has some insight on what Toronto may have up its sleeve.

-- 9:40 a.m. (July 3)

Warriors reportedly pull Cook's qualifying offer

As Golden State undergoes a bit of an overhaul this summer, one familiar face may have less of a chance of coming back.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the Warriors have pulled Quinn Cook's qualifying offer, thus making him an unrestricted free agent. The third-year guard has spent the last two seasons in Golden State and was an important reserve last season.

He averaged 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 74 games during the season and 4.2 ppg and 1.1 rpg in 17 playoff games, too.

-- 9:24 a.m. (July 3)

