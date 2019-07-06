Reports: Lakers to sign Quinn Cook to two-year deal

The Lakers have reached an agreement with Quinn Cook on a two-year, $6 million deal, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Cook has spent the last two seasons in Golden State, averaging 6.9 points in 14.3 minutes last season and hitting 40.5 percent of his 3-point attempts.

The 26-year-old guard became a free agent when the Warriors rescinded their qualifying offer for the guard after the sign-and-trade deal for point guard D'Angelo Russell.