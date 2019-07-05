Around The League
Reports: Wizards trade Dwight Howard to Grizzlies

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jul 5, 2019 8:58 PM ET

Dwight Howard played nine games for the Wizards in 2018-19 after agreeing to a two-year deal last July.

It appears Dwight Howard is on the move again.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report the Memphis Grizzlies are acquiring eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard from the Washington Wizards.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Memphis is sending veteran wing CJ Miles to Washington in the deal and will waive or trade Howard.

Howard, 33, played in only nine games this past season with the Wizards due to a back injury which required surgery. He averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 62.3 percent from the field.

Wherever he ends up, Howard would be playing for his fifth team in as many years.

In a separate move, the Grizzlies are expected to waive shooting guard Avery Bradley ahead of his guarantee deadline, reports David Aldridge of The Athletic.

Bradley split last season between Memphis and the LA Clippers. In 14 games with the Grizzlies, Bradley avearged 16.1 points and 4.0 assists.

