Reports: Wizards trade Dwight Howard to Grizzlies

It appears Dwight Howard is on the move again.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report the Memphis Grizzlies are acquiring eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard from the Washington Wizards.

Sources: Washington has traded Dwight Howard to Memphis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2019

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Memphis is sending veteran wing CJ Miles to Washington in the deal and will waive or trade Howard.

The Grizzlies are trading CJ Miles to Washington for Dwight Howard, league source tells ESPN. Deal saves Memphis $3.1M. Grizzles will waive or trade Howard, per source. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Howard, 33, played in only nine games this past season with the Wizards due to a back injury which required surgery. He averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 62.3 percent from the field.

Wherever he ends up, Howard would be playing for his fifth team in as many years.

In a separate move, the Grizzlies are expected to waive shooting guard Avery Bradley ahead of his guarantee deadline, reports David Aldridge of The Athletic.

Grizz aren’t finished. Per source, they have waived veteran SG Avery Bradley. His 2019-20 salary ($12.9M) would have been guaranteed last Thursday. Memphis will have to pay Bradley his $2M guaranteed for next year. Grizz continue to get further below the cap line for more moves. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) July 6, 2019

Bradley split last season between Memphis and the LA Clippers. In 14 games with the Grizzlies, Bradley avearged 16.1 points and 4.0 assists.