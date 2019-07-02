NBA Offseason 2019: July 2 roundup

With free agency open and running at full speed, teams and players are beginning to agree to deals and more. Keep up on all the latest news, talks and more as the offseason rolls along.
* Report: Tolliver, Blazers reach agreement
Forward Anthony Tolliver has agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Trail Blazers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Tolliver played in 65 games for the Timberwolves last season, averaging 5.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in nearly 17 minutes of action.