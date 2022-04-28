76ers Win Game 6 and Series Against Raptors, Advance to Face Miami Heat

Snapshot:

The 76ers (4-2) defeated the Toronto Raptors (2-4), 132-97, on the road on Thursday night to win the first-round series in six games. All five Sixers starters scored at least 12 points to help the team move on to play the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, which begin Monday in Miami.

The @sixers 35-point margin is the team’s largest ever in a close-out postseason victory. It’s the 16th time in @NBA history a team has won a close-out game by 35-plus points. h/t @EliasSports — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) April 29, 2022

Joel Embiid poured in a game-high 33 points and James Harden dished out a game-high 15 assists along with 22 points of his own. Tobias Harris scored 19 points and pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds, while Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 25 points in a pivotal third quarter.

Leading 62-61 at halftime, the Sixers went on to win the third quarter by a 37-17 count.

The Sixers finished the game shooting 47-for-81 (.580) as a team, 16-for-40 (.400) from 3-point range, and 22-for-23 (.957) from the free-throw line. Toronto went 35-for-89 (.393) overall, 7-for-35 (.200), and 20-for-25 (.800) from the foul line.

The leading scorer for the Raptors was Chris Boucher, who notched a double-double off the bench with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Teammate Pascal Siakam put up 24 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in 44 minutes.

Philadelphia racked up 21 fast break points compared to just five for the Raptors.

Embiid completed his double-double with 10 rebounds to go along with his game-high 33 points, adding two steals and a game-high three blocked shots in 36 minutes of play.

.@sixers @JHarden13 has his 24th career point-assist double-double in the playoffs. That breaks a tie with Hall of Famer Larry Bird for 14th all-time. Next up is Jerry West with 25. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) April 29, 2022

Harden (22 points, game-high 15 assists) shot 7-for-12 from the floor, 2-for-5 from deep, and 6-for-6 from the line. He added six rebounds in 42 minutes.

In a team-leading 44 minutes of action, Maxey posted 25 points (8-16 fg, 5-12 3fg, 4-4 ft), three rebounds, and eight assists.

Harris recorded his fourth double-double of the playoffs with 19 points (7-15 fg, 3-8 3fg, 2-2 ft) and a game-high 11 boards, plus two assists and a steal in 38 minutes.

In 29 minutes as a starter, Green connected on four of his seven 3-point attempts to finish with 12 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

The fourth-seeded Sixers will visit the Miami Heat, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, for games on Monday and Wednesday. The series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday, May 6 and Game 4 on Sunday, May 8.

