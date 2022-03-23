Tyrese Maxey and Georges Niang Interviews | 76ers Insiders Podcast

“MAX-EY! MAX-EY! MAX-EY!”

The home crowd showered second-year 76er Tyrese Maxey with cheers during his stellar closing performance against the first-place Miami Heat on March 21. Maxey scored 13 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter.

On a special edition of the 76ers Insiders podcast, Maxey and the player he selected as his funniest teammate during games, Georges Niang, each stopped by to answer the same set of questions.

Below are some excerpts from the conversations:

If you weren’t in the NBA, what would you be doing?

Maxey: “Right now, I would be in school finishing my degree and on my way to becoming an actor.”

Niang: “You know, I love to sing and dance. I’d probably want to be a performer, maybe a comedian. I love being in front of people.”

Why do you wear the jersey number that you wear?

Maxey (No. 0): “All my life, I’ve worn 3. Couldn’t get that one here. So the reason why I picked 0 is because Doc [Rivers] said something about how you can have zero excuses or all the excuses in the world as to whether you won or you lost, and it kind of just stuck with me. The zero excuses thing pertains to my life and I really like it.”

Niang (No. 20): “When I was in high school, it was just given to me and I ended up having a pretty good high school career. So 31 (Niang’s Iowa State and Utah Jazz jersey number) and 20 have stuck with me the whole way.”

How would you describe the 2021-22 Philadelphia 76ers?

Maxey: “Determined.”

Niang: “Just a gritty group. A group that’s willing to do anything to win basketball games.”

