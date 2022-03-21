Maxey Lifts Shorthanded Sixers Past Heat | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

On the second night of a back-to-back, the 76ers (44-27) defeated the first-place Miami Heat (47-25), 113-106, at home on Monday night without Joel Embiid and James Harden.

With the win in the final regular season game between the two teams, Philadelphia leveled out the season series, 2-2.

Tyrese Maxey took over down the stretch, boosting the Sixers’ lead from 103-101 to 112-101 over the final two-plus minutes of the game.

The Sixers posted shooting totals of 43-for-86 (.500) from the floor, 15-for-37 (.405) from deep, and 12-for-16 (.750) from the free-throw line. Miami shot 38-for-80 (.475) overall, 10-for-33 (.303) from 3, and a perfect 20-for-20 from the foul line.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat in scoring with 27 points, 11 of which came on free throws.

Philadelphia’s bench outscored the Heat reserves, 46-29, in the contest.

Key Contributors:

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey tallied a game-high 28 points (9-15 fg, 3-7 3fg, 7-7 ft) with five rebounds, four assists, and one blocked shot in 28 minutes of play.

Shake Milton

In 31 minutes as a reserve, Milton matched his season-high scoring total with 20 points (9-18 fg, 1-4 3fg, 1-1 ft), plus five rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block.

Furkan Korkmaz

Like Milton, Korkmaz sparked the Sixers off the bench with 18 points (7-12 fg, 4-7 3fg), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 27 minutes.

Tobias Harris

Harris contributed across the board with 14 points (6-12 fg, 1-3 3fg, 1-2 ft), eight rebounds, six assists, and one steal in a team-high 35 minutes.

Georges Niang

Niang started and added 15 points (6-13 fg, 3-8 3fg), four rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes of action.

@Sixers Social:

The first of Maxey’s clutch triples, this to make it an eight-point game with 1:34 left…

all the angles on this play. pic.twitter.com/KTNqwMYasa — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 22, 2022

Quote To Note:

“Philly is different,” Tyrese Maxey said of hearing the crowd chant his name and give him a standing ovation in the fourth quarter.

Up Next:

The Sixers depart for a three-game road trip with stops at the Los Angeles Lakers (Wed. at 10 p.m. ET), LA Clippers (Fri. at 10:30 p.m. ET), and Phoenix Suns (Sun. at 6 p.m. ET).

The next game in South Philadelphia is Tuesday, March 29 at 7 p.m. against Milwaukee.