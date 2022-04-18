Joel Embiid Scores 31 Points As 76ers Take Game 2 from Raptors

Snapshot:

The 76ers (2-0) defeated the Toronto Raptors (0-2), 112-97, on Monday night in South Philadelphia to take a 2-0 series lead. 76ers head coach Doc Rivers picked up his 100th playoff victory, moving up to fourth on the NBA’s All-Time Playoff Coaching Wins list (tied with Larry Brown).

All five Sixers starters scored in double figures, including Joel Embiid who scored 19 of his 31 points in the first quarter.

For the game, the Sixers shot 36-for-69 (.522) from the field, 14-for-30 (.467) from 3-point range, and 26-for-30 (.867) from the foul line. Toronto finished 38-for-89 (.427) from the field, 11-for-32 (.344) from long range, and 10-for-12 (.833) from the line.

The leading scorer for the Raptors was OG Anunoby with 26 points on 10-for-14 shooting, including a 4-for-7 mark from beyond the arc.

The Sixers had 22 fast break points compared to 10 for Toronto, giving Philadelphia a 51-20 advantage in the category through the first two games.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

To reach his game-high points total (31), Embiid shot 9-for-16 from the floor, 1-for-2 from deep, and 12-for-14 from the free-throw line in 37 minutes. He added 11 rebounds to secure a double-double.

.@sixers @JoelEmbiid has his 10th career playoff game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, joining Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Dolph Schayes as the only 76ers with at least 10 30-10 playoff games. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) April 19, 2022

Tyrese Maxey

In 41 minutes of action, Maxey came close to a triple-double with 23 points (8-11 fg, 3-6 3fg, 4-4 ft), nine rebounds, a game-high eight assists, one steal, and one blocked shot.

Tobias Harris

On a 7-for-11 shooting night overall, Harris connected on all three of his 3-point tries and added three free throws to finish with 20 points. Like Embiid, he added double-digit boards (10) for a double-double. Harris also recorded three blocks in 38 minutes of play.

James Harden

Harden posted 14 points (3-9 fg, 1-4 3fg, 7-8 ft), six rebounds, six assists, a game-high-tying three steals, and two blocks in 41 minutes.

Danny Green

In 38 minutes as a starter, Green contributed 11 points (4-12 fg, 3-9 3fg), one rebound, three assists, a steal, and two blocks.

Up Next:

Game 3: Wednesday, April 20 at 8 p.m. ET in Toronto

Game 4: Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m. ET in Toronto

Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, April 25 in Philadelphia

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, April 28 in Toronto

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, April 30 in Philadelphia

