Joel Embiid Makes Game-Winning 3 in Game 3, 76ers Beat Raptors in Overtime

Snapshot:

The 76ers (3-0) defeated the Toronto Raptors (0-3), 104-101, in overtime on Wednesday night in Toronto to take a 3-0 series lead. With less than a second remaining in the extra period, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid made a 3-pointer from the left wing to win the game.

SIXERS WIN GAME THREE. pic.twitter.com/1IcPit6yh0 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 21, 2022

The Sixers did not hold their first lead in the contest until a Tyrese Maxey basket started the scoring in overtime (97-95). Toronto’s largest lead was 17 points early in the second quarter.

Embiid scored five points in the first half, but finished with a game-high 33 points and 13 rebounds. Teammates James Harden (19 points, game-high 10 assists) and Tobias Harris (11 points, 12 rebounds) each notched a double-double of their own.

As a team, the visiting Sixers posted shooting totals of 38-for-74 (.514) from the field, 13-for-31 (.419) from 3-point range, and 15-for-20 (.750) from the foul line. The Raptors shot 38-for-86 (.442) overall, 13-for-35 (.371) from deep, and 12-for-18 (.667) from the free-throw line.

The Raptors had three 20-point scorers, led by OG Anunoby with 26 points. Gary Trent Jr. put up 24 points, while Precious Achiuwa came off the bench to add 20 points and six rebounds.

Toronto scored 27 points off 24 Sixers turnovers, in addition to 16 points off nine offensive rebounds, before ultimately falling short. The Sixers outrebounded the home Raptors, 46-32, for the game.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

To reach his game-high points total (33), Embiid shot 12-for-20 from the floor, 3-for-8 from deep, and 6-for-9 from the free-throw line in 44 minutes. The MVP finalist scored 18 of those points in the third quarter alone and grabbed 13 total rebounds in the game.

James Harden

In his double-double performance (19 points, game-high 10 assists), Harden shot 7-for-13 from the floor, 2-for-4 from 3, and 3-for-5 from the line. He also collected six rebounds in 38 minutes before fouling out.

Tobias Harris

Harris went 4-for-9 from the field, 1-for-3 from beyond the arc, and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, plus 12 rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block in 47 minutes of work.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey matched Harden in points with 19 and Harris in minutes with 47.

Danny Green/Georges Niang

In 46 minutes as a starter, Green posted nine points (3-7 3fg), seven rebounds, one assist, and two steals. In 23 minutes off the bench, Niang provided nine more points (3-4 3fg) and a pair of rebounds.

@Sixers Social:

Quote To Note:

Doc Rivers immediately postgame:

“That was a hell of a win. We didn’t play great, honestly.

Then the last play - they ran it right. Good win for us. We’ll take it.”

Up Next:

Game 4: Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m. ET in Toronto

Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, April 25 in Philadelphia

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, April 28 in Toronto

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, April 30 in Philadelphia

Related Links:

Game 2 Reaction | 76ers Insiders Podcast