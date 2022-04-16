Sixers' Tyrese Maxey Erupts for 38 Points in Game 1 Win Over Raptors

Snapshot:

The 76ers (1-0) defeated the Toronto Raptors (0-1), 131-111, at home on Saturday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Second-year Sixer Tyrese Maxey starred en route to a playoff-career-high 38 points in the victory, including a 21-point third quarter.

Philadelphia committed just four turnovers on the night, none of which came in a first half that they won 69-51.

As a team, the Sixers shot 43-for-84 (.512) overall, 16-for-32 (.500) from 3-point range, and 29-for-34 (.853) from the free-throw line. The visiting Raptors were 40-for-82 (.488) from the floor, 12-for-30 (.400) from long range, and 19-for-23 (.826) from the line.

Pascal Siakam led Toronto in scoring with 24 points.

The Sixers totaled 29 fast break points, plus 17 second chance points off 10 offensive rebounds, in the game.

Key Contributors:

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey (game-high 38 points) finished the game with shooting totals of 14-for-21 from the field, 5-for-8 from beyond the arc, and 5-for-5 from the foul line in 39 minutes of play.

Tobias Harris

Harris was the second leading scorer in the game with 26 points (9-14 fg, 3-5 3fg, 5-6 ft), plus six rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one blocked shot in 37 minutes.

James Harden

In 40 minutes of action, Harden notched a double-double with 22 points (6-17 fg, 4-7 3fg, 6-7 ft) and 14 assists on top of five rebounds, a steal, and a block.

Joel Embiid

Embiid secured a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double with four assists and a block in 37 minutes.

Shake Milton/Georges Niang

Milton (3-4 fg, 1-1 3fg, 3-3 ft) chipped in off the bench with 10 points in 14 minutes, while Niang (3-4 fg, 2-3 3fg) added eight points in 16 minutes as a reserve.

