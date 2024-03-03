The 76ers (34-25) are back on the road, visiting the Dallas Mavericks (34-26) for a nationally televised Sunday matinee.

Following their visit with the Mavericks, the Sixers will visit the Brooklyn Nets (23-36) Tuesday to close their two-game trip. Philadelphia will complete the month of March by playing 11 of its next 16 matchups on the road.

The team enters its heavy road stretch on a high note, a 121-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets (15-45) Friday at home.

Headlining that win were Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, each pouring in a 30-plus point outing en route to victory.

Maxey was particularly proud to see Harris’ success:

“I’m happy for him,” Maxey said postgame. “He played extremely well, he played extremely hard. He started the game out extremely aggressively. And we’re going to need that from him down the stretch.”

Harris agreed his aggression was key.

“Just being aggressive out there, taking the looks that were presented, and being able to see the ball go through the rim a few times, and fueling off of the energy,” Harris said. “I thought we did a great job of being organized in what we were doing.”

The Mavericks took the first of two meetings between Philadelphia and Dallas this season on Feb. 5, 118-102, in Philadelphia.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

Dallas is led by the league’s leading scorer, Luka Doncic - averaging 34.5 points per game. Along with scoring, Doncic leads the Mavericks in rebounds (8.9 rpg), assists (9.7 apg), and steals (1.5 spg).

Doncic led the way in the Mavericks’ most recent appearance, a 138-110 loss at Boston Friday, in which Doncic notched a 37-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist triple-double.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 25.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game for Dallas this season. Irving led the way for Dallas in its Feb. 5 win over Philadelphia, finishing with 23 points, five rebounds, eight assists, and two steals.

FRIDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey scored 33 points Friday - including 5-for-10 shooting from long range - plus six rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes of play.

Tobias Harris

Harris notched a 31-point, 12-rebound double-double, on efficient 13-for-19 shooting from the field and 5-for-8 shooting from long range, plus four assists, two steals, and a block in 40 minutes of play.

Kyle Lowry

In his first start as a 76er, Lowry recorded a 15-point, 10-assist double-double, plus six rebounds. He shot 5-for-9 overall and 3-for-6 from deep.

Paul Reed

Reed scored a bench-high 11 points and grabbed a bench-high eight rebounds, plus three assists and two blocks. He shot a nearly-perfect 5-for-6 from the field.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Maxey jokes about silencing doubters of his defensive abilities:

“I took something out of Joel’s book. I’ve been reading everybody’s twitters - and everybody said I can’t play defense. So I’ve just been trying to play better defense.”

FOLLOW ALONG

Sunday’s game is set for 1:00 p.m. ET in Dallas (12:00 p.m. local).

Watch: ABC

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS