The 76ers (5-1) will seek their sixth consecutive victory Wednesday, hosting the Boston Celtics (5-1) for a matchup featuring the two top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Wednesday’s contest marks the close of a season-long five-game homestand for the Sixers, who most recently notched a decisive 146-128 victory over Washington (1-5) Monday night.

Joel Embiid boasted one of the league’s most impressive stat lines in the early days of the 2023-24 season, finishing with 48 points (29 in the third quarter), 11 rebounds, and six assists, all prior to the fourth quarter.

“That’s pretty rare,” head coach Nick Nurse said of Embiid’s massive, and efficient, performance. “That’s a lot of points in 30 minutes of playing time... It seemed like he was ready.”

Nicolas Batum (11 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl, 4-5 fg), finishing at a game-high +30 in his Sixer debut, is thrilled to play alongside his longtime friend.

“I used to hate being on the other side (against Joel),” Batum said postgame. “Some guys, you’re just happy to be on their side. To be on his side, it’s fun.”

The Sixers currently boast the second-best net rating in the NBA (12.6), the third-best offensive rating (119.9), and fifth-best defensive rating (107.3).

The team leads the league in blocks per game (7.3) and fast break points per game (21.3).

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Celtics (5-1) won their first five games of the season, before falling to the Timberwolves (4-2) Monday in Minneapolis in overtime, 114-109.

Jayson Tatum leads Boston in scoring (30.5 ppg) and rebounding (8.8 rpg) early in the season, while new Celtic Jrue Holiday has led the team in assists (5.3 apg).

Fellow All-Star Jaylen Brown has averaged 23.2 points and 6.2 rebounds through the first six games of the year.

Wednesday’s matchup in Philadelphia marks the end of Boston’s three-game road trip.

FOLLOW ALONG

Wednesday’s contest is a 7 p.m. ET start in Philadelphia.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS

Philadelphia is expected to wear their royal blue Icon Edition uniforms, with Boston in their white Association Edition uniforms.

MONDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Joel Embiid

In just three quarters against the Wizards, Embiid posted a game-high 48 points (17-25 fg, 14-14 ft), 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one blocked shot across 31 minutes.

Embiid shot a perfect 10-for-10 from the field and 9-for-9 from the free-throw line in the third quarter, accounting for 29 points, the most ever by a 76er in a single quarter in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97).

Tyrese Maxey

With his career-high 11 assists, Maxey completed his second consecutive points-assists double-double with 22 points (9-16 fg, 3-9 3fg, 1-1 ft), while committing zero turnovers in 32 minutes.

Tobias Harris

In 31 minutes of action, Harris tallied 18 points (6-11 fg, 6-6 ft), five rebounds, a season-high five assists, and one steal.

De’Anthony Melton

Melton played 26 minutes as a starter and scored a season-high 14 points (5-10 fg, 4-5 3fg), along with three rebounds, four assists, and a steal against the Wizards.

Nicolas Batum

In his 76ers debut, the 16-year veteran Batum made his first four shots – including three 3-pointers – to finish with 11 points in 17 minutes off the bench.

QUOTE TO NOTE

76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse when asked if it’s possible for people to get too amped up for an early-season game like this one against Boston…