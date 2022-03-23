Sixers Beat Lakers | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (45-27) defeated the Los Angeles Lakers (31-42), 126-121, on the road on Wednesday night to tip off a three-game road trip. The Sixers took both meetings from the Lakers this season after sweeping them during the 2020-21 campaign as well.

Four Sixers scored at least 20 points in the victory, led by Joel Embiid who ultimately tallied a game-high 30 points.

Philadelphia went 47-for-91 (.516) from the field, 10-for-27 (.370) from 3-point range, and 22-for-28 (.786) from the free-throw line. The Lakers shot 50-for-97 (.515) from the field, 11-for-30 (.367) from 3, and 10-for-16 (.625) from the foul line.

LeBron James (knee) did not suit up, but the Lakers had four 20-point scorers of their own: Russell Westbrook (24), Dwight Howard (24), Malik Monk (23), and Carmelo Anthony (20).

The Sixers committed just seven turnovers in the contest.

In notching his 37th double-double of the season, Embiid posted a game-high 30 points (11-19 fg, 8-12 ft) and 10 rebounds, plus three assists, three steals, and three blocks in 34 minutes.

.@sixers @JoelEmbiid is the third player this season to post at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in a game. He joins Nikola Jokic (1x) and @AntDavis23 (3x) as the only players to do so. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) March 24, 2022

Harden scored 16 of his 24 points (7-18 fg, 1-6 3fg, 9-10 ft) in the third quarter. He added seven rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 37 minutes.

In a game-high 38 minutes of action, Maxey contributed 21 points (8-14 fg, 3-5 3fg, 2-2 ft), five rebounds, seven assists, and one steal.

Harris posted a game-high plus-20 rating in 36 minutes of play. He totaled 20 points (8-15 fg, 2-5 3fg, 2-2 ft), seven rebounds, and five assists.

Niang and Jordan both played 14 minutes off the bench and added nine points apiece. Niang drained three of his four 3-point attempts, while Jordan pulled down seven rebounds.

A three-game road trip for the Sixers continues Friday at the LA Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Sixers will then visit the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

The next game in South Philadelphia is Tuesday, March 29 at 7 p.m. against Milwaukee.

