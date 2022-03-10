76ers Fall to Nets | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (40-25) fell to the Brooklyn Nets (34-33), 129-100, at home on Thursday night in the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this regular season.

Joel Embiid scored a game-high 27 points, including 15 free throws, for the home team. He added 12 rebounds in 30 minutes of action. Tobias Harris tallied 16 points (5-10 fg, 4-5 3fg, 2-2 ft), three rebounds, three assists, and one blocked shot in 29 minutes.

Brooklyn shot 51-for-91 (.560) from the field, 18-for-40 (.450) from 3-point range, and 9-for-17 (.529) from the foul line. The Sixers were 30-for-93 (.323) overall, 14-for-36 (.389) from deep, and 26-for-30 (.867) from the free-throw line.

The Nets had three 20-point scorers in the contest, led by Kevin Durant’s 25 points (10-17 fg, 3-6 3fg, 2-3 ft), game-high 14 rebounds, and seven assists. Seth Curry (24 points) and Kyrie Irving (22 points) combined for 46 points (9-19 3fg) as the starting backcourt for the visitors.

Brooklyn notched a season-high 15 blocks and tied a season high with 13 steals.

@Sixers Social:

Five minutes into the game, Philadelphia’s James Harden passed Reggie Miller for third on the NBA’s All-Time 3-pointers list with 2,561.

Miller was the analyst for the national TV broadcast.

Up Next:

Philadelphia will visit the Orlando Magic at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening, before returning home to welcome the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Related Links:

Joel Embiid Leads Sixers Over Magic with Career-High-Tying 50 Points | Game Recap At The Buzzer

76ers Defeat Nuggets in Denver | Game Recap At The Buzzer