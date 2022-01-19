Joel Embiid Leads Sixers Over Magic with Career Night | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (26-18) defeated the Orlando Magic (8-38), 123-110, behind a career-high-tying 50 points from Joel Embiid on Wednesday night in Philadelphia. Embiid played 27 minutes.

Joel Embiid had 50 points and 12 rebounds in 27:03. That's the fewest minutes played in a 50-point, 10-rebound game in the shot-clock era (since 1954-55). h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/qk4fROCWtT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 20, 2022

Philadelphia registered team shooting totals of 45-for-83 (.542) from the field, 10-for-28 (.357) from 3-point range, and 23-for-27 (.852) from the foul line. The Magic went 40-for-90 (.444) from the floor, 18-for-35 (.514) from beyond the arc, and 12-for-16 (.750) from the free-throw line.

The third quarter included a new 76ers season-high for points in a quarter with 47. The Sixers had trailed by 10 points at halftime. Embiid himself logged two quarters with 20-plus points: 23 in that third frame and 20 in the first.

Orlando’s Mo Bamba posted a career-high 32 points on the back of a 7-for-8 shooting performance from 3-point range.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

In his 27 minutes, Embiid shot 17-for-23 overall, 1-for-4 from 3, and 15-for-17 from the free-throw line to hit the 50-point mark for the second time in his career. He completed his double-double with 12 rebounds.

.@sixers @JoelEmbiid has matched his career high with 50 points tonight against @OrlandoMagic. Embiid joins Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and @alleniverson as the only players in 76ers franchise history with multiple 50-point efforts. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) January 20, 2022

Tobias Harris

Harris tallied 21 points (8-13 fg, 1-3 3fg, 4-5 ft), four rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 35 minutes of play.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey finished with 14 points on an efficient 6-for-10 shooting night, including a 2-for-3 effort from downtown.

Georges Niang

In 25 minutes as a reserve, Niang added 10 points, including a pair of triples.

Quote To Note:

76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers described his immediate reaction to Embiid's standout performance:

"He was unbelievable from the start… just dominant in every way. Every shot was the right shot.”

Up Next:

The 76ers host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at 7 p.m before heading to San Antonio on Sunday. After the Spurs game, the next five Sixers games are set to take place in South Philadelphia.