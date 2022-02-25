Harden Impresses in Sixers Debut, a Dominant Win Over Timberwolves | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (36-23) defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-29), 133-102, on the road on Friday night in James Harden’s Sixers debut. The Sixers tied a season high with 133 points.

Joel Embiid (34 points, 10 rebounds), Tyrese Maxey (28 points), and Harden (27 points, 12 assists) combined for 89 points in the win.

As a team, the Sixers shot 42-for-82 (.512) from the field, 19-for-39 (.487) from 3-point range, and 30-for-36 (.833) from the foul line. Their 19 3-pointers marked a new season high. The Timberwolves posted final shooting totals of 36-for-86 (.419) from the field, 9-for-39 (.231) from long range, and 21-for-25 (.840) from the charity stripe.

Minnesota was led by Karl-Anthony Towns (25 points) and D’Angelo Russell (21 points).

The visiting Sixers dished out 30 assists, improving to 5-0 this season in games with at least 30 dimes.

Key Contributors:

James Harden

Harden posted a game-high, plus-35 rating over 35 minutes of action in his 76ers debut. Along with his 27 points (7-12 fg, 5-7 3fg, 8-9 ft), Harden added eight rebounds and a game-high 12 assists in a double-double effort.

Joel Embiid

Embiid completed his own double-double by adding 10 rebounds to his 34 points in 31 minutes of action. He shot 10-for-18 from the floor, 3-for-5 from beyond the arc, and 11-for-13 from the free-throw line.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey poured in 28 points on 12-for-16 shooting (2-3 3fg) and a pair of free throws. The 2022 Rising Stars selection also came away with a career-high four steals in 32 minutes.

Matisse Thybulle

In 23 minutes as a starter, Thybulle tallied 11 points (5-7 fg, 1-3 3fg, 2-2 ft), seven rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

@Sixers Social:

Quote To Note:

Embiid on playing with Harden for the first time:

"That was probably the most wide open I've ever been in my career.”

Up Next:

The Sixers play the New York Knicks in each of their next two games. First, the two teams will meet at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 1 p.m. Philadelphia’s first home game after the All-Star break comes Wednesday at 7:30 against the Knicks.

