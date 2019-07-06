NBA Offseason 2019: July 6 roundup

* * *

* * *



* Report: Marcus Morris to sign two-year deal with Spurs

* Report: Lakers to sign Cousins to one-year deal

* Report: Rondo to sign two-year deal with Lakers

* Report: Johnson to join Raptors on two-year deal

* Report: Cook signs one-year deal with Lakers

* * *

Report: Marcus Morris to sign with Spurs

Free-agent forward Marcus Morris has reached agreement on a two-year, $20 million deal with the Spurs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Morris will have a player option for the second year of the deal.

-- 5:45 p.m. ET

Report: Lakers to sign Cousins to one-year deal

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal to join the Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to reports, the Miami Heat were interested in Cousins, but Anthony Davis and other players helped persuade Cousins to join them in L.A.

-- 3:05 p.m. ET

Report: Rondo to return to Lakers

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rajon Rondo will be back with the Lakers, reaching agreement on a two-year deal.

Rondo averaged 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists last season with Los Angeles and has previously played with Cousins and Davis in New Orleans during the 2017-18 season.

-- 2:45 p.m. ET

Report: Raptors sign Johnson to two-year deal

Free agent Stanley Johnson has reached agreement on a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Johnson, the No. 8 pick in the 2015 Draft, split time between the Pistons and Pelicans last season, averaging 6.9 points in 18 minutes per game.

-- 2 p.m. ET





Report: Cook signs one-year deal with Lakers

The Lakers have reached an agreement with Quinn Cook on a two-year, $6 million deal, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Cook has spent the last two seasons in Golden State, averaging 6.9 points in 14.3 minutes last season and hitting 40.5 percent of his 3-point attempts.

The 26-year-old guard became a free agent when the Warriors rescinded their qualifying offer for the guard after the sign-and-trade deal for point guard D'Angelo Russell.

-- 11:45 a.m. ET