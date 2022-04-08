Warriors Weekly: Preparing For The Playoffs

The Warriors have clinched a postseason berth and the 2022 NBA Playoffs will take place at Chase Center for the first time ever. Let’s recap the best of what went down for the Dubs this week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

WARRIORS TO OPEN 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS AT HOME

The Warriors clinched a playoff berth last Saturday and have secured home court advantage for their first round playoff series. The Dubs are currently in third place in the West, one game ahead of Dallas, and with two games left in the regular season, the Dubs’ final playoff seeding and first round matchup is still left to be determined entering the final weekend of the regular season. The Warriors will match up with either Denver or Utah in the first round, and Game 1 of that series will tip off next weekend at Chase Center.

The Warriors' first three home games of the 2022 NBA Playoffs are on sale now, and dates and times of the first round games will be announced soon.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS SCHEDULE UPDATES

Tipoff times of the Warriors’ final two regular season games have been announced, with the Dubs opening their final back-to-back set of the 2021-22 campaign on Saturday, April 9 at 5:30 p.m. PST against the San Antonio Spurs (NBATV). The Warriors will conclude the regular season on Sunday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m. PST in a season finale matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans (TNT).

STEPHEN CURRY PROVIDES INJURY UPDATE

Stephen Curry, who has missed the team’s last seven games after suffering a sprained ligament in his left foot on March 16 against the Boston Celtics, is making good progress in his recovery process. The two-time MVP will gradually begin individual on-court activities next week, and his eventual return to practice will be based on his continued progress. The next update Curry’s status will be provided on Monday.

MOSES MOODY JOINS SANTA CRUZ WARRIORS IN NBA G-LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

The Santa Cruz Warriors won their final five games of the regular season and got some help along the way to secure the Western Conference’s final berth in the NBA G League Playoffs. The postseason run, however, would be a short one, as the Sea Dubs lost to the South Bay Lakers, 134-123, on Tuesday night in Southern California.

Warriors rookie Moses Moody was assigned to Santa Cruz for the single elimination playoff game, registering 13 points and four assists in the game. One of 10 first-year players with a 30-point game at the NBA level this season, Moody played in nine regular season games with the Sea Dubs, averaging 27.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.66 steals in 32.3 minutes per game.

K-POP STAR BAMBAM TAKES OVER WARRIORS GROUND

K-pop star BamBam visited the Warriors this week, dropping an exclusive, co-branded merchandise line at Warriors Shop at Thrive City on Wednesday and delivering a special halftime performance at Thursday’s regular season home finale. A Warriors ambassador who supported the team’s All-Star voting efforts earlier this year, BamBam met the team ahead of this week’s activities before meeting with 50 lucky fans at Thrive City. The K-pop star returned to Chase Center for a special halftime performance at Thursday’s Warriors-Lakers game, debuting his new single, “Wheels Up” featuring Oakland-based recording artist, MAYZIN.

DUBS LEGEND TIM HARDAWAY ELECTED TO THE NAISMITH BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame elected Tim Hardaway as part of the 13-member Class of 2022. Hardaway spent six seasons with the Warriors after being drafted by the club with the 14th pick in the 1989 NBA Draft. The All-Star guard became a fan favorite during his time in the Bay Area, known for his crossover dribble coined as the ‘UTEP Two-Step,’ and was a key component of the popular ‘Run TMC’ trio that included fellow Hall of Famers Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin. Hardaway averaged 19.8 points, 9.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.95 steals in 37.0 minutes in 422 career games (387 starts) with the Warriors and remaining the franchise’s all-time leader in assists per game (9.3).

WARRIORS CONCLUDE 2021-22 REGULAR SEASON WITH 418TH CONSECUTIVE SELLOUT

Following the final home game of the Warriors’ 2021-22 campaign, the team announced for the seventh consecutive 82-game NBA season, the Warriors have sold out all 41 regular season home games. The Warriors, whose current sellout streak stands at 418 consecutive games overall, drew a capacity crowd of 18,064 at the regular season home finale and have registered a sellout for every home game dating back to December 18, 2012. The sellout streak, inclusive of regular season and postseason games, is the fourth-longest active streak in the NBA.

CHASE CENTER’S MOST VALUABLE PLATE

This season, Chase Center selected eight signature food items, across all vendors, to have fans vote in a bracket-style tournament and determine Chase Center’s Most Valuable Plate. The votes were counted and the Chicken & Waffle Cone, served with orange-maple glazed chicken nuggets, wrapped in a housemade waffle and topped with maple whipped cream, took the title of Most Valuable Plate at Chase Center.

WARRIORS BASKETBALL ACADEMY HOSTS OVERNIGHT CAMP

The Warriors Basketball Academy will be hosting an overnight camp from June 23-26 for boys and girls, ages 9-16, at the Warriors Basketball Facility in Oakland. The four-day, three-night experience is set to include special appearances by Warriors players Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damion Lee and Gary Payton II and will give campers the opportunity to improve their game in sessions led by the Warriors Basketball Academy staff. Each camper will receive a reversible camp jersey, camp t-shirt, headband, certificate, photo sessions with participating players and more.