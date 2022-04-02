Warriors Legend Tim Hardaway Elected Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today that Golden State Warriors Legend Tim Hardaway has been elected as part of the 13-member Class of 2022. George Karl, who spent two seasons as head coach of the Warriors (1986-88), was also elected as part of the class of 2022.

Hardaway, originally selected by the Warriors with the 14th overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft, enjoyed a 13-year NBA playing career that saw him named to five NBA All-Star teams and earn five All-NBA accolades. Hardaway spent his first six seasons with the Warriors and was a member of the “Run TMC” trio that included Hall of Famers Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin. Hardaway averaged 19.8 points, 9.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.95 steals in 37.0 minutes in 422 career games (387 starts) with the Warriors and is the club’s all-time leader in assists per game (9.3). Overall, the guard averaged 17.7 points, 8.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.65 steals and 35.3 minutes in 867 career games (770 starts) with the Warriors, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers.

Karl spent 27 seasons as a head coach in the NBA, guiding the Cleveland Cavaliers, Warriors, Seattle Supersonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Nuggets and Sacramento Kings. He concluded his career with a record of 1,175-824 (.588) and is just one of 10 coaches in NBA history with over 1,000 career coaching victories. Karl helped guide the Warriors to the playoffs during the 1986-87 season and was named the NBA’s Western Conference Coach of the Month for March.

The Golden State Warriors, currently commemorating their 75th season and a charter member of the National Basketball Association, will now have 31 members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2022 also includes: Manu Ginobili, Bob Huggins, Hugh Evans, Lindsay Whalen, Swin Cash, Marianne Stanley, Lou Hudson, Larry Costello, Del Harris, Theresa Shank-Grentz and Radivoj Korac. They will be enshrined during festivities in Springfield, Mass., on September 9-10, 2022.