Golden State Warriors Schedule Updates

The National Basketball Association announced today that the team’s game against the Spurs in San Antonio on Saturday, April 9, will tip off 5:30 p.m. (PDT). The Warriors game versus the Pelicans in New Orleans on Sunday April 10, will tip off at 6:30 p.m. (PDT). The game times were listed as TBD when the 2021-22 NBA regular season schedule was announced in August.

Both contests will be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area and can be heard on the team’s flagship station, 95.7 The Game. Additionally, the April 9 game at San Antonio will broadcast on NBATV. The national TV schedule for April 10 will be announced later this week consistent with the need to fulfill league obligations.

Saturday, April 9 | 5:30 p.m. (PDT)

Warriors at Spurs

AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX San Antonio; TX

Sunday, April 10 | 6:30 p.m. (PDT)

Warriors at Pelicans

Smoothie King Center; New Orleans, LA