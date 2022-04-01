Stephen Curry Injury Update – 4/1/22

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the team’s last seven games after suffering a sprained ligament in his left foot on March 16 against the Boston Celtics, is making good progress in his recovery process. He has spent the last two weeks performing various rehabilitation exercises in the training and weight rooms under the guidance of the team’s performance staff. He will gradually begin individual on-court activities next week, and his eventual return to practice will be based on his continued progress. Our next update on his status will be provided on April 11.