Warriors Recall Moses Moody

The Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Moses Moody from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Moody tallied 13 points and four assists in 31 minutes in Santa Cruz’s 134-123 playoff loss to the South Bay Lakers last night. The rookie guard played in nine regular season games (all starts) with Santa Cruz this season, averaging 27.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.66 steals in 32.3 minutes per game.

Moody has appeared in 50 games (10 starts) for the Warriors this season, averaging 4.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game.