Top 10 Moments of 2022 All-Star Weekend

There were plenty of smiles at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, as the league celebrated the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season.

The Warriors were well represented with a franchise-record five players selected for various events, including Andrew Wiggins making his All-Star debut in the 71st NBA All-Star Game and Stephen Curry erupting for 50 points to earn the 2022 NBA All-Star MVP Award.

Take a look back at the top 10 moments from an unforgettable 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.

CURRY EARNS ALL-STAR MVP HONORS

With his incredible performance, Curry was named the All-Star MVP, adding another title to his NBA resume. "It's right on the nose of how it should go," Curry shared on the unforgettable night. With the recognition, Curry became the the fifth player in Warriors history to earn the award and the first since Kevin Durant in 2019.

SHOWTIME CURRY: ALL-STAR EDITION

Stephen Curry unlocked another level in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, recording 16 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 50 points, falling two points shy of the NBA All-Star Game record. The Warriors guard led Team LeBron to 163-160 victory, with the sharpshooter recording 24 points in the first half and finishing with five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 36 minutes. Curry kept the splashes coming with his 16 3-pointers, breaking Paul George’s record of nine treys made in the 2016 All-Star Game.

#NBAAllStar record for threes in a half.

There's nobody quite like Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/dnKw86B04i — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 21, 2022

WIGGINS ALL-STAR DEBUT

Andrew Wiggins made his first All-Star appearance, representing Team Durant in the 71st NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland. The Warriors forward finished with 10 points, shooting 4-for-7 from the floor while sinking a pair of splashes and two dunks on his) career night.

First career #NBAAllStar bucket for Wiggs pic.twitter.com/iI4Un8VINa — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 21, 2022

WARRIORS REPRESENT

The Warriors were well represented in Cleveland, with a franchise-record five players selected for various events including three Dubs named 2022 All-Stars: Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. The trio received their All-Star rings ahead of the weekend’s festivities at Chase Center. Though Green remains rehabilitating from injury, the veteran forward was present in Cleveland, serving as a voice on the sidelines of the 71st NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

HONORING NBA 75

At halftime of the All-Star weekend showcase event, the league honored 75 of the greatest players in NBA history. During the ceremony, both current and former players stood side-by-side in their 75th Anniversary logo emblazoned blazers, receiving recognition for their impactful contributions to the game of basketball and the growth of the league.

DUNK CHAMP TRIBUTE

For his final dunk attempt of the night, Toscano-Anderson celebrated Warriors history by rocking former Dub Jason Richardson’s ‘We Believe’ jersey. After the event, the Warriors forward received a special call from Richardson, with Toscano-Anderson and the two-time dunk contest champion sharing mutual admiration for one another. “You’re (Toscano-Anderson) so respected and you represent the Bay always,” Richardson said.

Mutual admiration and respect from one generation to the next.@jrich23 called @juanonjuan10 after last night's Dunk Contest pic.twitter.com/4TWGde2Imt — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 20, 2022

TOSCANO-ANDERSON’S FINAL ROUND FINISH

Juan Toscano-Anderson took flight at the 2022 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest on State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, finishing in second place. It was the third-year forward’s event debut, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to join the event and and the first player in NBA history of Mexican descent to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest. In celebration of the historic moment, Toscano-Anderson wore a custom Warriors jersey and custom kicks featuring the colors of the Mexican flag.

TAKE FLIGHT JUAN T pic.twitter.com/aJrINuie8j — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 20, 2022

TOP THREE FROM THREE

The top three all-time 3-point leaders: Stephen Curry (3,083), Ray Allen (2,973) and Reggie Miller (2,560) took the stage together at 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.

BEST OF THE BEST

“As an All-Star, you view things differently. You look around and you’re amongst the best of the best,” first-time All-Star Andrew Wiggins shared with media following his arrival in Cleveland.

ROOKIE RISING STAR

In the first event of All-Star weekend, Dubs rookie Jonathan Kuminga participated in the Clorox Rising Stars event on Friday night. The first-year forward recorded two points for Team Payton in the team’s 50-48 loss in the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars semifinals.