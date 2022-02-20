Juan Toscano-Anderson Finishes in Second Place In 2022 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

Warriors forward and Oakland native Juan Toscano-Anderson took flight at the 2022 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest on State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.

The third-year forward made his event debut, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to join the event and and the first player in NBA history of Mexican decent to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest. In celebration of the historic moment, Toscano-Anderson wore a custom Warriors jersey featuring the colors of the Mexican flag.

Toscano-Anderson joined competitors Cole Anthony (Magic), Obi Toppin (Knicks) and Jalen Green (Rockets) in the annual event.

We're rockin' with Juan T pic.twitter.com/HeYAcqGCGo — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 20, 2022

The contest was judged by an elite panel of five judges and former All-Stars: Dominique Wilkins, Isiah Thomas, Clyde Drexler, David Robinson, and Julius Erving.

Ahead of taking the floor, Toscano-Anderson asked Julius Erving, known as Dr. J, to sign his personal basketball.

QUALIFYING SUPER SLAMS

Each participant received two dunks in the first round, with Toscano-Anderson throwing down a windmill slam over teammate Andrew Wiggins in his very first attempt of the night to earn 44 points. In the second round, the Dubs forward spun to the rim to scratch 43 points and total 87, advancing to the final round of the event where he faced off against Toppin (Knicks).

TAKE FLIGHT JUAN T ✈️ pic.twitter.com/aJrINuie8j — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 20, 2022

FINAL ROUND FINISH

After soaring high in the first two rounds, Toscano-Anderson faced Toppin in the final round of the event to determine the 2022 AT&T Slam Dunk title. In his first attempt, Toscano-Anderson wound up for a windmill to earn 39 points and followed with a reverse attempt in the second round to total 69 points, coming up short to Toppin in the final round of the event.

WE BELIEVE LIVES ON

Each player brought their own individuality to the event, with Anthony (Magic) changing his shoes to boots ahead of his first dunk of the night and Green (Rockets) wearing a NFT during his attempts. Toscano-Anderson celebrated Warriors history by bringing back former Dub Jason Richardson’s ‘We Believe’ jersey for his final slam of the night.

ALL-STAR SATURDAY NIGHT

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night also featured the Taco Bell Skills Challenge and the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest, in which Team Cavs, composed of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, won the Skills Challenge on their home court and Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves) took the crown as the 2022 MTN DEW Three-Point Contest champion.