Draymond Green Injury Update – 2/16/22

Green has missed the team's last 12 games
Posted: Feb 16, 2022

Draymond Green, who has missed the last 19 games (20 if including the Jan. 9 game vs. Cleveland in which he played seven seconds) due to a lower back/disc injury, is making good progress in his recovery/rehabilitation and it’s anticipated that he will return to play at some point after the All-Star break. He has recently progressed to doing some light on-court activity and will continue to increase his workload moving forward. The next update will be provided when he returns to practice on a date to be determined.

