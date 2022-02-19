Team Payton Falls 50-48 to Team Barry in Clorox Rising Stars Semifinals

Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga recorded two points and an assist for Team Payton in the team’s 50-48 loss to Team Barry in the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars semifinals. Kuminga was the lone Warriors participant in the Clorox Rising Stars.

Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham led Team Barry with 13 points each in the semifinal win over Team Payton and Jae’Sean Tate scored the game-winning basket.

Team Barry defeated Team Isiah 25-20 in the finals, after falling behind 11-5 early. Cunningham, Mobley and Tate tied for a team-high five points in the win and Cunningham was named the MVP.

This year’s Clorox Rising Stars featured an updated, mini-tournament that featured four teams of seven players comprised of 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four members of the NBA G League Ignite developmental squad.

In honor of the league’s landmark 75th anniversary season, the tournament was a “Race to 75,” with both semifinal matchups being played until a team reached 50 points and the final being played until a team reached 25 points.

Other events on Friday night included the Clorox Clutch Challenge and the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Desmond Bane and Tyrese Haliburton won the Clorox Clutch Challenge that took place between the second semifinal and the final matchup of the Clorox Rising Stars.

Team Walton defeated Team Nique 65-51 in the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, with Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint scoring 18 points for Team Walton and winning the MVP trophy.

Three more Warriors are set to participate in All-Star Weekend over Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday night, Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will participate in the AT&T Slam Dunk as a part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.

On Sunday, Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins will face each other in the All-Star Game, with Curry representing Team LeBron and Wiggins representing Team Durant. Draymond Green was selected as a reserve for the game, but will not participate due to injury.