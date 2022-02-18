Ready For Action: 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star weekend has arrived, with a number of festivities taking place throughout the weekend. Beginning on Friday, Feb. 18 (6 p.m. PST on TNT), Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga will participate in the Clorox Rising Stars event, followed by Dubs forward Juan Toscano-Anderson joining in the AT&T Slam Dunk on Saturday, Feb. 19 (5 p.m. PST on TNT, ESPN Radio).

Tune back in for the main event on Sunday, Feb. 20, (5 p.m. PST on TNT), to catch all of the action of the 71st NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland. The Warriors have three players selected as 2022 NBA All-Stars: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins.

Though Green was elected to join teammates Curry and Wiggins in the annual showcase, the veteran forward continues to rehabilitate from injury and will be replaced by San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray in the 2022 All-Star Game.

To tip off the All-Star action, the trio were surprised with a special delivery of their customized All-Star rings prior to Wednesday’s game against the Nuggets at Chase Center.

The wholesome content your timeline deserves



Steph, Dray and Andrew’s kids surprised their dads tonight with custom rings for #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/1Q5mAzUDYm — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 17, 2022

All the All-Star action begins on Friday, as Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga participates in the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars event. The first-year forward will replace injured Indiana Pacers rookie guard Chris Duarte in the competition.

The pool of Clorox Rising Stars consists of 28 players: 12 first-year NBA players, 12 second-year NBA players and four players from the NBA G League Ignite, a first-of-its-kind team dedicated to developing top prospects in preparation for the NBA Draft. Kuminga becomes the Warriors’ fourth Rising Star representative in three years.

Kuminga will join Team Payton along with LaMelo Ball (Hornets), Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Ayo Dosunmu (Bulls), Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite), Bones Hyland (Nuggets) and Jaden McDaniels (Timberwolves).

As part of this year’s new format Clorox Rising Stars will feature four seven-player teams competing in a mini-tournament consisting of three games. Each game will be played to a Final Target Score, meaning that the contest will end with a made basket or a made free throw instead of the clock running out. This year’s competition will consist of a “race to 75” points in honor of the NBA’s landmark 75th Anniversary Season.

The fun will continue through the weekend, as Warriors forward and Oakland native Juan Toscano-Anderson is set to take flight at the 2022 AT&T Slam Dunk on Saturday. The third-year forward will make his event debut, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest joining Harrison Barnes (2014), Jason Richardson (2002-04) and Otis Smith (1988).

Toscano-Anderson will join three other competitors in the event: Cole Anthony (Magic), Obi Toppin (Knicks) and Jalen Green (Rockets). Each dunker will receive two dunks in the first round, and the two players with the highest combined score for their dunks will advance to the final round to determine who will be crowned the 2022 AT&T Slam Dunk champion.

The AT&T Slam Dunk is part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, which also features the Taco Bell Skills Challenge and the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest.

Participating in #NBAAllStar weekend is a dream come true.@Oracle || Warriors Talk pic.twitter.com/oIrgC8cZRI — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 17, 2022

The 71st NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20, with Curry and Wiggins going head-to-head at the main event. In the third year of the All-Star team draft, LeBron James (leading vote receiver) and Kevin Durant (leading vote receiver in the East) are serving as team captains. Curry will suit up for Team LeBron while Wiggins will play for Team Durant, with both players joining their respective team’s starting five.

The event will be Wiggins’ All-Star debut and Curry’s eighth All-Star appearance.

Tune into all the NBA All-Star action this weekend, beginning on Friday, Feb. 18 (6 p.m. PST on TNT).