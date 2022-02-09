Warriors Forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to Participate in 2022 AT&T Slam Dunk

Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson has been selected to participate in 2022 AT&T Slam Dunk, the league announced today. The competition will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The AT&T Slam Dunk is part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, which also features the Taco Bell Skills Challenge and the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest. All-Star Saturday Night will air live on TNT and ESPN Radio at 5 p.m. PT.

Toscano-Anderson is averaging 4.6 points on 49.2 percent from the field to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 15.0 minutes over 52 games (five starts) this season. The third-year forward is just the fourth player in franchise history to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest, joining Harrison Barnes (2014), Jason Richardson (2002-04) and Otis Smith (1988). Richardson won the event in 2002 and 2003. Toscano-Anderson, who played four years at Marquette University from 2011-15, is set to become the fourth player not selected in the NBA Draft to compete in the AT&T Slam Dunk since 2000, joining Chris Andersen, Derrick Jones Jr. and Jamario Moon.

Joining Toscano-Anderson in the Dunk Contest are Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets) and Obi Toppin (New York Knicks).