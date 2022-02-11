Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins ‘Drafted’ to Separate Squads for NBA All-Star Game

The teams for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game are now set for Team LeBron and Team Durant. The respective team captains made their selections live on TNT on Thursday, with Stephen Curry joining Team LeBron and Andrew Wiggins going to Team Durant for the 71st NBA All-Star Game slated for Feb. 20.

The NBA All-Star Game dates back to 1951 while the NBA All-Star Draft began in 2018, sparking a new era of competitiveness amongst the biggest stars in the league. This year’s NBA All-Star Game will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, the home state of five-time All-Star captain LeBron James.

During the hour-long special, team captains Kevin Durant and James selected their teams among the nine starters and the 14 reserves voted into the All-Star field.

James, the leading All-Star vote receiver this season, selected Stephen Curry with his second pick. While Durant received Andrew Wiggins in his first All-Star appearance. The draft was the first time since 2019 the Warriors have had multiple All-Star starters.

This will mark the eighth All-Star appearance for Curry, trailing only Paul Arizin (10 appearances) for the most All-Star selections in Warriors history. Curry has taken part in NBA All-Star Weekend festivities in nine of his previous 11 campaigns, averaging 18.6 points, 6.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.43 steals and 27.0 minutes in his seven appearances in the All-Star Game (2014-19, 2021).

Wiggins, who will join Team Durant, was named a starter in his first All-Star appearance. Wiggins is averaging 18.0 points and 4.2 rebounds on the 2021-22 season, with the eight-year forward shooting career-highs from the field (48.4 percent) and from beyond the arc (41.5 percent).

James rounded out his starting five with Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Jokić while Durant added Joel Embiid, Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum to his opening lineup. View full team rosters.

Although selected as a 2022 NBA All-Star, Draymond Green will not play in the All-Star Game on Feb. 20, as he has been sidelined for the last month with a lower back/disc injury. Earlier this week, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver named San Antonio guard Dejounte Murray as an injury replacement for Green, a four-time All-Star selection for the Dubs. Additionally, Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will replace the injured Durant in the All-Star Game, with Celtics forward Jayson Tatum taking Durant’s spot in the starting lineup.

Tune in to the 71st NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. PT, airing on TNT.