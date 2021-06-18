Tune In Banner
With Bucks' season on the line, Middleton answers call

Ball, Edwards lead 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie First Team

Mic'd Up: Best of the NBA playoffs so far

Full Focus: Bucks force Game 7

Nightly Notable: Khris Middleton | June 17

Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in 30 points in Game 6

Thursday's Top Plays

Kevin Durant (32 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis absolutely crushes second chance dunk

Harden nails stepback 3 over Giannis

Middleton stays alert, beats 3rd-quarter buzzer

KD's sick hesitation crossover freezes defender

Giannis sizes up Nets' D, then shreds it

Middleton reads screen perfectly, wets trey and-1

Lopez block sets up Giannis transition layup and-1

From board to bucket: Giannis goes end-to-end

 

ANALYSIS

Suns take a moment to indulge before setting sights on conference finals challenge

Suns' stability put to the test in Paul's absence

With an opponent still to be determined, the Suns must now navigate the beginning of the conference finals without potentially Chris Paul.

TRENDING NOW

Giannis: 'We're built for this moment'

04:25

Ball, Edwards lead 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie Teams

This Date in History: Allen's late 3 turns tide for Heat

NBA announces Juneteenth celebrations

Best of Mic'd Up from 2021 NBA Playoffs

Courtside Countdown: Top 10 Plays of the Week

All-Access: Hawks stun 76ers with epic comeback

Sounds of the Game: Inside the huddle & on the court

NBA Action: All-Access with Jordan Clarkson

Bridges surprises LaMelo with Kia NBA ROY Award

Jokic, Giannis, Curry lead All-NBA First Team

Shooter's Paradise: Bogdan Bogdanovic

 

2020-21 NBA AWARDS

LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards headline 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie Teams

Ball, Edwards headline All-Rookie Teams

NBA All-Rookie First Team also features Sacramento’s Tyrese Haliburton, Detroit’s Saddiq Bey and Houston’s Jae’Sean Tate.

2021 PLAYOFFS

East Semifinal | 76ers (1) vs. Hawks (5)

West Semifinal | Jazz (1) vs. Clippers (4)

East Semifinal: Nets (2) vs. Bucks (3)

West Semifinal: Suns (2) vs. Nuggets (3)

 

FEATURES

Shooter's Paradise: Bogdan Bogdanovic

Shooter's Paradise: Bogdan Bogdanovic

Atlanta's long-range specialist breaks down what he's worked on this season to become one of the best shooters in the NBA.

10 THINGS TO KNOW

THAT'S GAME

Khris Middleton drops playoff career-high 38 points

Williams fuels Hawks' rally with 13 4th-quarter points

05:56

Durant delivers historic 49-point performance

02:00

All-Access: Hawks edge 76ers in pivotal Game 4

05:35

Bounciest jams from Kawhi Leonard and Donovan Mitchell this season

00:26

Holiday goes through KD's legs for Giannis dunk

04:50

Top defensive, hustle plays from 76ers this season

03:21

Best of Deandre Ayton + Chris Paul Oop Connection this Season

Mic'd Up: Jokic and Ayton in Game 3

Mitchell has extra motivation after tough loss in bubble

05:30

CP3's best 'Clutch Gene' moments this season

Moments that shocked the world from 2020-21

10:30

Best plays from Nuggets, Suns in Round 1

06:36

Crafty dimes from Chris Paul and Nikola Jokic

02:03

Best clutch 'Dame Time' playoff shots

03:16

Devin Booker's best finishes through contact

NBA "That's Game"

04:09

LeBron's best clutch 3-pointers with the Lakers

03:01

Epic moments mark opening weekend of 2021 playoffs

03:06

Best MSG crowd reactions from Game 2

00:45

The Memphis Grizzlies Take Game 1!

05:52

Best circus shots from Luka Doncic

05:23

Best Damian Lillard contested triples

10:34

Best playoff debuts from opening weekend

04:42

Best high IQ plays of the regular season

 

