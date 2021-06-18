Suns' stability put to the test in Paul's absence
With an opponent still to be determined, the Suns must now navigate the beginning of the conference finals without potentially Chris Paul.
ANALYSIS
NBA All-Rookie First Team also features Sacramento’s Tyrese Haliburton, Detroit’s Saddiq Bey and Houston’s Jae’Sean Tate.
Atlanta's long-range specialist breaks down what he's worked on this season to become one of the best shooters in the NBA.
Points Per Game
Rebounds Per Game
Assists Per Game
