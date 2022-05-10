76ers Seek Series Lead in Miami

It’s a whole new series for the 76ers, returning to Miami for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Heat, with the series tied, 2-2.

After falling in Games 1 and 2 in Miami, the Sixers clawed back to get even in Games 3 and 4 in South Philadelphia.

James Harden led the Sixers to victory in Sunday’s Game 4, finishing with 31 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, and a steal. Harden shot 8-for-18 from the field, 6-for-10 from deep, and 9-for-10 from the foul line.

“It was amazing,” Tyrese Maxey said of playing with Harden, who scored 16 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter alone. “It was great to see… He just hit some big, long shots.”

Maxey added 18 points, three rebounds, and four assists, shooting 5-for-10 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

In his second game back after missing Games 1 and 2, Joel Embiid notched a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double, plus two assists, shooting 7-for-13 from the field.

“He does everything for us,” Doc Rivers said postgame of Embiid’s impact. “And we haven’t seen the best of Joel in this series yet.”

All five Sixer starters ultimately scored in double-figures, with Tobias Harris totalling 13 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals, and Danny Green finishing with 11 points, two rebounds, an assist, and two steals.

Green’s hot shooting streak continued, shooting 4-for-6 from the field and 3-for-4 from long range.

Georges Niang scored a bench-high 10 points, plus two rebounds and three assists.

The Sixers shot 54.4% from the field (37-68 fg) and 48.6% from deep (16-33 3fg), while Miami shot just 20.0% from long range (7-35 3fg).

Embiid (facial fracture / right thumb sprain) and Isaiah Joe (right ankle sprain) are questionable for Tuesday’s matchup.

Game 5 tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Jimmy Butler was Miami’s leading scorer in Game 4, finishing with a game-high 40 points, plus three rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Bam Adebayo added 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Victor Oladipo scored a bench-high 15 points. Tyler Herro notched a 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Dewayne Dedmon (head cold), Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain), Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain), Max Strus (right hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (right calf strain), and Gabe Vincent (right knee irritation) are all questionable for Game 5. Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain) is out.

Follow Along:

Watch: TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

