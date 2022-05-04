Tyrese Maxey Scores 34 Points for 76ers in Game 2 Loss At Miami Heat

Snapshot:

The 76ers (0-2) fell to the Miami Heat (2-0), 119-103, on the road on Wednesday night in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. The matchup now shifts to South Philadelphia, with Game 3 scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m.

In Wednesday’s meeting, Joel Embiid (facial fracture/concussion) and Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain) once again did not suit up for the Sixers and Heat, respectively.

The Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 34 points, 23 of which came after halftime. The Heat were up 60-52 at the break. Their leading scorer for the game was Bam Adebayo with 23 points, while Jimmy Butler notched a double-double with 22 points and a game-high 12 assists.

Miami shot 40-for-78 (.513) from the floor, 14-for-29 (.483) from long range, and 25-for-31 (.806) from the foul line. The visiting Sixers finished with shooting totals of 38-for-84 (.452) overall, 8-for-30 (.267) from 3, and 19-for-22 (.864) from the free-throw line.

The Heat bench outscored Sixers reserves 52-19 in the contest. Victor Oladipo (19 points) and Tyler Herro (18 points) led the charge for the winning side’s second unit.

Key Contributors:

Tyrese Maxey

In a game-high 44 minutes of action, Maxey put up a game-high 34 points on 12-for-22 shooting, 1-for-4 from 3-point range, and 9-for-11 from the free-throw line.

Tobias Harris

Harris scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, adding four rebounds, four assists, and a game-high four steals over 38 total minutes in the game.

James Harden

Harden totaled 20 points (6-15 fg, 1-5 3fg, 7-7 ft) with four rebounds, a team-leading nine assists, and a blocked shot.

Furkan Korkmaz

In 18 minutes off the bench, Korkmaz added eight points (3-8 fg, 2-4 3fg) and six rebounds for the Sixers.

@Sixers Social:

.@sixers @TyreseMaxey scored 13 3rd-quarter points on 4-6 shooting. It's the 8th time in his playoff career he's scored in dbl figures in a single frame, and the 6th time this postseason. Just 4 @NBA players have done so more often than Maxey in the '22 Playoffs. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) May 5, 2022

Up Next:

Game 3: Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia

Game 4: Sunday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET in Philadelphia

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, May 10 in Miami

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 12 in Philadelphia

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 15 in Miami

