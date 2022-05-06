Joel Embiid Returns for 76ers in Game 3 Win Over Miami Heat

Snapshot:

The 76ers (1-2) defeated the Miami Heat (2-1), 99-79, at home on Friday night in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series.

With the win, the Sixers cut into what is now a 2-1 series lead for the top-seeded Heat. 76ers MVP Finalist Joel Embiid, who did not play in either of the first two meetings due to injury, returned wearing a face mask and collected an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double in 36 minutes of action.

Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday night at 8 p.m. in South Philadelphia.

At halftime of Friday’s meeting, the Sixers held a 41-34 lead. Second-year Sixer Tyrese Maxey then went on to score all 21 of his points in the second half. Jimmy Butler led the visiting Heat with a game-high 33 points (12-22 fg, 1-5 3fg, 8-10 ft), plus nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 38 minutes.

Philadelphia finished the game shooting 32-for-67 (.478) from the field, 16-for-33 (.485) from beyond the arc, and 19-for-22 (.864) from the free-throw line. Miami was held to 27-for-77 (.351) overall and 7-for-30 (.233) from 3-point range, while shooting 18-for-24 (.750) from the foul line.

The Sixers won the rebounding battle, 44-35. They also scored 19 fast break points compared to six such points for the visitors.

Key Contributors:

Danny Green

In 34 minutes as a starter, Green converted seven of his nine 3-point attempts, finishing the contest with a team-high-tying 21 points and four rebounds.

Joel Embiid

In his return to the lineup, Embiid notched a double-double with 18 points (5-12 fg, 8-10 ft) and a game-high 11 rebounds, plus one assist, one steal, and a blocked shot in 36 total minutes.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey matched Green for the team lead in scoring with 21 points (7-11 fg, 5-6 3fg, 2-2 ft), plus two rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 38 minutes of action.

James Harden

Harden posted 17 points (4-11 fg, 1-7 3fg, 8-8 ft), eight rebounds, six assists, and a block in 38 minutes of his own.

Tobias Harris

Across a game-high 39 minutes, Harris came close to recording a triple-double with nine points (4-13 fg, 1-5 3fg), 10 rebounds, and a game-high eight assists.

@Sixers Social:

Quote To Note:

“I knew I wasn’t going to lose in a foot race,” Maxey said of his clutch, chase-down save.

Up Next:

Game 4: Sunday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET in Philadelphia

Game 5: Tuesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Miami

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 12 in Philadelphia

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 15 in Miami

Related Links:

Maxey Lifts Shorthanded Sixers Past Heat | Game Recap (Regular Season)