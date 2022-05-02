76ers Drop Game 1 to Heat in Miami

Snapshot:

The 76ers (0-1) fell to the Miami Heat (1-0), 106-92, on the road on Monday night in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series.

Trailing 51-50 at halftime, the Heat outscored the Sixers 56-41 over the final two quarters. In the absence of Joel Embiid (facial fracture/concussion), DeAndre Jordan entered the Sixers’ starting lineup. Miami played without Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain), as Gabe Vincent got the start for them.

Tobias Harris scored 10-plus points in each half to finish with a game-high 27 points for Philadelphia. The Heat got 25 points off the bench from Tyler Herro and a double-double (24 points, 12 rebounds) from Bam Adebayo.

As a team, the Heat shot 40-for-92 (.435) from the field, 9-for-36 (.250) from downtown, and 17-for-18 (.944) from the free-throw line. The Sixers went 34-for-79 (.430) overall, 6-for-34 (.176) from 3-point range, and 18-for-20 (.900) from the foul line.

Miami won the rebounding battle, 47-37, and scored 18 points on the back of 15 offensive rebounds.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

In 37 minutes, Harris (27 points) shot 11-for-18 from the floor, 1-for-4 from 3, and 4-for-5 from the line. He added six rebounds, an assist, and a blocked shot.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey posted 19 points (6-15 fg, 1-6 3fg, 6-6 ft) and two assists in 35 minutes of action.

James Harden

Harden registered 16 points (5-13 fg, 2-7 3fg, 4-4 ft), a team-high-tying nine rebounds (Paul Reed), and five assists in his 35 minutes.

@Sixers Social:

Up Next:

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Miami

Game 3: Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia

Game 4: Sunday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET in Philadelphia

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, May 10 in Miami

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 12 in Philadelphia

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 15 in Miami

Related Links:

