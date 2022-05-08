James Harden Leads 76ers Past Heat in Game 4, Series Tied 2-2

Snapshot:

The 76ers (2-2) defeated the Miami Heat (2-2), 116-108, at home on Sunday night in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. Tied at two games apiece, the series shifts back to Miami on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

The Sixers led the Heat 64-56 at halftime, and 89-85 after three quarters. James Harden put together a game-clinching fourth quarter for the home team, connecting on four of his six total 3-pointers and scoring 16 of his game-high 31 points in the frame.

All five 76ers starters, plus Georges Niang off the bench, scored in double figures in the win.

Philadelphia shot 37-for-68 (.544) from the field, 16-for-33 (.485) from 3-point range, and 26-for-34 (.765) from the free-throw line. Miami finished the contest shooting 38-for-82 (.463) overall, 7-for-35 (.200) from 3, and 25-for-28 (.893) from the foul line.

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 40 points (13-20 fg, 2-6 3fg, 12-13 ft) for the Heat, adding three rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocked shots in 42 minutes of play.

Key Contributors:

James Harden

To reach his team-leading 31 points, Harden shot 8-for-18 from the floor, 6-for-10 from beyond the arc, and 9-for-10 from the line. He played 41 minutes and added seven rebounds and a game-high nine assists.

Joel Embiid

Embiid notched his seventh double-double in eight appearances this postseason, finishing with 24 points (7-13 fg, 1-3 3fg, 9-13 ft) and a game-high 11 rebounds in 38 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey

Across 42 minutes, Maxey contributed 18 points (5-10 fg, 2-5 3fg, 6-6 ft), three rebounds, and four assists.

Tobias Harris

In 35 minutes of action, Harris tallied 13 points (6-10 fg, 1-4 3fg), three rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Danny Green/Georges Niang

Green went 3-for-4 from downtown and finished with 11 points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block in 24 minutes as a starter. Niang played 21 minutes off the bench and added 10 points (3-6 fg, 2-5 3fg, 2-2 ft), two rebounds, and three assists.

@Sixers Social:

a whole new series. pic.twitter.com/ofraySanx2 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 9, 2022

Quote To Note:

“He does everything for us,” Doc Rivers said of Embiid postgame. “And we haven’t seen the best of Joel in this series yet… I think the best is yet to come for Joel in this series.”

Up Next:

Game 5: Tuesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Miami

Game 6: Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m. in Philadelphia

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 15 in Miami

