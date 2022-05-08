76ers Look to Even Series with Heat at Home

After a Game 3 to remember, the 76ers have a chance to even their Eastern Conference Semifinial series with the Miami Heat Sunday in South Philadelphia.

The Sixers got their first win of the series in Friday’s Game 3, headlined by Joel Embiid’s return to the court after missing Games 1 and 2 (concussion / facial fracture / right thumb sprain).

In Embiid’s 36 minutes in his return, he recorded a 18-point, 11-rebound double-double, plus an assist, a steal, and a block. The MVP finalist shot 5-for-12 from the field and 8-for-10 from the foul line.

“I was so happy to see 21 hanging up in the locker room, with his mask.” Tyrese Maxey said of Embiid’s return. “He’s a soldier, man. Thumb, mask, concussion, broken face… he’s resilient. It’s a testimony to his will and his wanting to win.”

Maxey scored a team-high 21 points, all in the second half, plus two rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Maxey shot 7-for-11 from the field, 5-for-6 from deep, and 2-2 from the free throw line.

“I don’t have to force anything,” Maxey said postgame. “I get in where I fit in. And when it’s time to make big shots, I’m going to try to make some big shots.”

Matching Maxey’s team-high 21 points was Danny Green, who converted on seven of his nine 3-point attempts, tying his playoff career-high.

“We were down 0-2, backs against the wall,” Green said. “We had to fight and scratch for everything. We could not lose.”

James Harden added 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and a block, finishing at a game-high +27, while Tobias Harris finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals.

“I feel like we have a big chance to win it all,” Embiid said postgame. “We’ve got to stay healthy, we all have to play well, we all have to be damn near perfect. That’s what I signed up for. Whatever it’s going to take me to win, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Embiid (facial fracture / right thumb sprain) and Isaiah Joe (right ankle sprain) are questionable for Sunday’s matchup.

Game 4 tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Jimmy Butler was Miami’s leading scorer in Game 3, finishing with 33 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Tyler Herro scored a bench-high 14 points, plus four rebounds and an assist. Herro shot 5-for-15 from the field. Bam Adebayo scored nine points on 2-for-9 shooting.

The Heat shot 35.1% from the field (27-77 fg) and 23.3% from deep (7-30 3fg) in Game 3.

Dewayne Dedmon (head cold), Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain), Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain), Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain), Max Strus (right hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (right calf strain), and Gabe Vincent (right knee irritation) are all questionable for Game 4.

Follow Along:

Watch: TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

