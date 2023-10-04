Team's free annual open practice event returns to Wilmington and Chase Fieldhouse, home of the Delaware Blue Coats
Limited number of general admission tickets available starting Friday, Oct. 6 at 1PM
Delaware Blue Coats Season Tickets on sale now, starting at $12 per game ahead of the home opener on Nov. 10
Philadelphia - OCT. 4, 2023 - The Philadelphia 76ers announced today details for the 2023 Blue x White Scrimmage, presented by Ticketmaster, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse, the home of the Delaware Blue Coats, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.
The free, open-practice style event will feature new 76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse and the 2023-24 roster, as the team continues its preparation for the coming season, which tips off on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. against the Bucks in Milwaukee. Also, on hand will be 76ers ENT, 76ers mascot Franklin, Blue Coats mascot Coaty, as well as DJs Ghost and Catz, providing entertainment throughout the family-friendly event.
Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Members starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 and Partial Plan Holders at 11 a.m. via a special link. Tickets will be available to the general public at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.
Chase Fieldhouse doors open at 11:15 a.m. for ticketed guests.
The home opener for the defending G League Champion Blue Coats is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. against the Westchester Knicks at Chase Fieldhouse. Season tickets are on sale now and start at just $12 a seat per game. A limited number of VIP seats, including courtside and premium locations inclusive of complimentary food and beverage, are currently available. The Blue Coats are also accepting deposits for group outings, including birthday parties and reservations for the Wilmington Brew Works Beer Garden and Courtside Lounge. Details on tickets can be found at WWW.BLUECOATS.TEAM. Contact the Blue Coats Ticket Sales and Service team at BlueCoatsTickets@76ers.com.
The team is coming off another decorated 2022-23 campaign, which along with capturing the G League title, marked a third consecutive trip to the NBA G League Finals.