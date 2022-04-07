76ers Close Road Slate in Toronto

The 76ers (49-30) are set to play their final road game of the regular season Thursday, visiting the Toronto Raptors (46-33).

The Sixers will seek their fourth consecutive victory, and look to cap a perfect three-game road trip.

The first win of the trip came Sunday in Cleveland, a comeback 112-108 victory to sweep the Cavaliers in the regular season series.

Joel Embiid led the way in the win, notching a 44-point, 17-rebound double-double, plus three assists and five blocks. James Harden collected his second triple-double as a 76er, with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The team’s second victory came Tuesday in Indianapolis, fueled by yet another 40-point double-double for Embiid, and a historic 3-point shooting night for the team in a win over the Pacers.

The big man finished with 45 points,13 rebounds, two assists, and a block. He shot 18-for-30 from the field and 2-for-3 from long range.

Tyrese Maxey poured in 30 points on 9-for-12 shooting, including a career-high eight 3-pointers, plus three rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and a block.

Tobias Harris added 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals, shooting 5-for-6 from long range, while Harden recorded a 11-point, 14-assist double-double.

The team’s 23 3-pointers Tuesday marked a new franchise record.

As of Tuesday morning, the Sixers hold the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, tied record-wise with the No. 2 Bucks, and 0.5 games behind the No. 2 Celtics (50-30). The Raptors hold the No. 5 seed.

Tuesday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Raptors have won six of their last seven games, most recently beating the Hawks, 118-108, Tuesday.

Pascal Siakam led the way for Toronto, finishing with 31 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block. Siakam shot 12-for-23 from the field. Scottie Barnes added a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double in the victory.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

