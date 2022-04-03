Sixers Clinch Playoff Spot With Win At Cavs | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (48-30) defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-36), 112-108, on the road on Sunday night in what was the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Hornets. With the win, Philadelphia secured a playoff spot for the fifth straight season.

Sunday’s contest was the regular-season finale in the season series between the Sixers and Cavaliers. The Sixers swept the series, 4-0.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid led all players with a game-high 44 points, 17 rebounds, and five blocked shots, while teammate James Harden notched a triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Sixers posted final shooting numbers of 33-for-80 (.413) from the field, 11-for-31 (.355) from downtown, and 35-for-42 (.833) from the free-throw line. Cleveland was 35-for-78 (.449) from the field, 15-for-33 (.455) from 3, and 23-for-31 (.742) from the foul line.

Darius Garland led the Cavs in scoring with 23 points on 7-for-18 shooting, 3-for-5 from beyond the arc, and 6-for-6 at the line.

Cleveland led by as many as 12 points in the second quarter. The Sixers finished the win with 12 offensive rebounds and 16 second-chance points.

Embiid played 38 minutes and shot 12-for-26 overall, 3-for-6 from long range, and 17-for-20 from the foul line in his 44-point, 17-rebound performance. His five blocks tied his season high for a game.

In his East-leading second triple-double (21-10-10) since the All-Star break, Harden tallied 11 of his points at the line on 12 attempts. His 10 assists and 41 minutes played were both game-high totals.

Maxey and Harris added 11 points apiece, with both players also delivering three assists in the victory.

The Sixers continue their three-game road trip on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. start at the Indiana Pacers. The trip concludes with a visit to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

