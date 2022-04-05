76ers Best Pacers on Record-Breaking Night

Snapshot:

It was a historic shooting night for the 76ers (49-30), scoring a franchise-best 23 three pointers en route to a 131-122 victory over the Pacers (25-55) in Indianapolis.

The Sixers shot 54.0% from the field (47-87 fg) and 57.5% from long range (23-40 3fg) in the win, sharing 34 assists on their 47 field goals.

The win marks the Sixers’ third consecutive victory, evening the regular season series with the Pacers, 1-1. The teams will meet for the third and final time this season on Saturday in South Philadelphia.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid recorded a 45-point, 13-rebound double-double, plus two assists and a block. He shot 18-for-30 from the field, 2-for-3 from long range, and 7-for-10 from the foul stripe.

Embiid’s performance marked his 12th 40-point double-double of the season, the most such games for any player in the 2021-22 season.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey finished with 30 points, three rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and a block. He shot 9-for-12 from the field, hitting a career-high eight 3-pointers (8-11 3fg).

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Harris shot 5-for-6 from long range, and made both of his free throw attempts.

James Harden

Harden finished with a 11-point, 14-assist (game-high) double-double, plus two steals, in a game-high 40 minutes of play.

Buddy Hield was the Pacers’ leading scorer, finishing with a 25-point, 11-rebound double-double, plus five assists.

Up Next:

The Sixers’ three-game trip concludes Thursday, with a visit to the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors won their most recent meeting with the Sixers, 93-88, on March 20. Pascal Siakam led the way in that matchup, notching a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double, plus five assists.

Thursday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m.

