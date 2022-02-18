Tyrese Maxey Rising Stars Game Preview | NBA All-Star

Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers (35-23) will help tip things off at NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland on Friday night as a participant in the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars Game (9 p.m. ET).

Maxey, the No. 21 selection in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, is the 18th 76er all-time to be selected for the event.

On Thursday in Milwaukee, the Sixers took down the defending-champion Bucks, 123-120. Maxey made all 10 of his free-throw attempts and finished with 19 points, two rebounds, and four assists in 40 minutes of action.

In 51 games this season, Maxey holds averages of 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 35.6 minutes per game. The second-year pro is shooting .469 from the field, .390 from 3-point range, and .871 from the free-throw line.

“It’s pretty cool," Maxey said of his Rising Stars recognition. "All it means to me is I’m out here doing my job and helping my team win. That’s all that really matters to me.”

Georges Niang added the following about his 21-year-old Sixers teammate:

“The kid is putting up All-Star numbers. I think it’s a no-brainer for him to be in the Rising Stars Game… he’s been nothing short of tremendous.”

This year’s Rising Stars will have a new format, featuring four seven-player teams competing in a mini-tournament consisting of three games. Each game will be played to a Final Target Score, meaning that a game will end with a made basket or a made free throw instead of with the clock running out.

Joining Maxey on Team Worthy are Cole Anthony (Orlando), MarJon Beauchamp (NBA G League Ignite), Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City), Jalen Green (Houston), Herbert Jones (New Orleans), and Jalen Suggs (Orlando).

Maxey will also participate in the Clorox Clutch Challenge, a team shooting competition that will take place between Game 2 and Game 3. He replaces injured Sacramento Kings rookie Davion Mitchell.

Friday’s Rising Stars Game is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET in Cleveland.

Opponent Outlook:

Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas and James Worthy are the coaches of their respective teams, with the original draft results included below:

The 2022 Clorox Rising Stars team rosters pic.twitter.com/d8d4jjpQ9s — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 4, 2022

On Thursday, it was announced that Wilmington, DE native and Denver Nuggets rookie Bones Hyland will replace Sacramento’s Mitchell on Team Payton. Additionally, Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors will fill in for injured Indiana Pacers rookie Chris Duarte.

Follow Along:

Watch: TNT

Listen: ESPN Radio