Joel Embiid Leads Sixers Over Bucks With 40-Point Double-Double | Game Recap At The Buzzer
Snapshot:
The 76ers (35-23) defeated the Milwaukee Bucks (36-24), 123-120, on the road on Thursday night in the final game before the NBA All-Star break.
Joel Embiid delivered a game-high 42 points and 14 rebounds, plus five assists and a steal in 37 minutes.
This is @sixers @JoelEmbiid's league-leading ninth game this season with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds.
They're the second-most ever in a season by a 76er behind HOFer Wilt Chamberlain's 18 in 1965-66.
— Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) February 18, 2022
In a game that featured 15 lead changes and eight ties, the Sixers posted shooting totals of 44-for-88 (.500) from the field, 12-for-34 (.353) from 3-point range, and 23-for-27 (.852) from the free-throw line. The home Bucks shot 42-for-95 (.442) overall, 14-for-44 (.318) from long distance, and 22-for-28 (.786) from the line.
All five of Milwaukee’s starters scored in double figures, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 32 points (13-23 fg, 2-4 3fg, 4-5 ft), 11 rebounds, nine assists, three steals, and one block in 39 minutes.
Key Contributors:
Joel Embiid
- In his 40-point double-double, Embiid shot 14-for-21 from the field, 3-for-4 from 3-point range, and 11-for-14 from the foul line.
Tyrese Maxey
- In 40 minutes of action, Maxey made all 10 of his free-throw attempts and finished with 19 points, two rebounds, and four assists.
Tobias Harris
- Harris registered 19 points of his own, along with eight rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes.
Georges Niang
- Niang entered the starting lineup and tallied 18 points (6-12 fg, 5-10 3fg, 1-2 ft), six rebounds, and two assists in 40 minutes of play. His five 3-pointers tied a season high.
Furkan Korkmaz
- In 30 minutes off the Philadelphia bench, Korkmaz contributed 13 points (5-8 fg, 3-4 3fg), seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
@Sixers Social:
good night from The King of Milwaukee. https://t.co/Z6QQCGoO9b pic.twitter.com/roXv522RgS
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 18, 2022
Up Next:
Embiid and James Harden were both selected as NBA All-Stars, while Tyrese Maxey was named to Friday’s 2022 Clorox Rising Stars Game. Harden (rehabilitation, left hamstring) will not participate in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.
Philadelphia returns from the break on Friday, Feb. 25 at Minnesota.
