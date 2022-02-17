Joel Embiid Leads Sixers Over Bucks With 40-Point Double-Double | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (35-23) defeated the Milwaukee Bucks (36-24), 123-120, on the road on Thursday night in the final game before the NBA All-Star break.

Joel Embiid delivered a game-high 42 points and 14 rebounds, plus five assists and a steal in 37 minutes.

This is @sixers @JoelEmbiid's league-leading ninth game this season with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. They're the second-most ever in a season by a 76er behind HOFer Wilt Chamberlain's 18 in 1965-66. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) February 18, 2022

In a game that featured 15 lead changes and eight ties, the Sixers posted shooting totals of 44-for-88 (.500) from the field, 12-for-34 (.353) from 3-point range, and 23-for-27 (.852) from the free-throw line. The home Bucks shot 42-for-95 (.442) overall, 14-for-44 (.318) from long distance, and 22-for-28 (.786) from the line.

All five of Milwaukee’s starters scored in double figures, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 32 points (13-23 fg, 2-4 3fg, 4-5 ft), 11 rebounds, nine assists, three steals, and one block in 39 minutes.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

In his 40-point double-double, Embiid shot 14-for-21 from the field, 3-for-4 from 3-point range, and 11-for-14 from the foul line.

Tyrese Maxey

In 40 minutes of action, Maxey made all 10 of his free-throw attempts and finished with 19 points, two rebounds, and four assists.

Tobias Harris

Harris registered 19 points of his own, along with eight rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes.

Georges Niang

Niang entered the starting lineup and tallied 18 points (6-12 fg, 5-10 3fg, 1-2 ft), six rebounds, and two assists in 40 minutes of play. His five 3-pointers tied a season high.

Furkan Korkmaz

In 30 minutes off the Philadelphia bench, Korkmaz contributed 13 points (5-8 fg, 3-4 3fg), seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

@Sixers Social:

good night from The King of Milwaukee. https://t.co/Z6QQCGoO9b pic.twitter.com/roXv522RgS — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 18, 2022

Up Next:

Embiid and James Harden were both selected as NBA All-Stars, while Tyrese Maxey was named to Friday’s 2022 Clorox Rising Stars Game. Harden (rehabilitation, left hamstring) will not participate in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

Philadelphia returns from the break on Friday, Feb. 25 at Minnesota.

