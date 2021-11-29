76ers Look to Bounce Back Versus Magic

The 76ers (10-10) will look to bounce back Monday versus Orlando, hosting the Magic (4-17).

The Sixers returned home for the first time in over two weeks Saturday, and fell to the Timberwolves (10-10), 121-120, in double overtime.

Joel Embiid returned to the floor after three weeks away (health and safety protocols), and notched an impressive 42-point, 14-rebound double-double, plus three assists, a steal, and two blocks in 45 minutes of play.

“I’m not even close to where I should be,” Embiid saId postgame.

Tobias Harris also returned to the floor (hip soreness) and tallied 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 45 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey totaled 15 points (his 16th consecutive double-figure performance), and shared a game-high nine assists - which also ties his season and career-high.

As the Sixers exit their severely shorthanded stretch, Shake Milton, who missed Saturday’s matchup (groin) has been upgraded to questionable, while Ben Simmons remains out (personal reasons).

Heading into their matchup with the Magic, the Sixers hold the second-best free throw percentage in the league (82.1%), and the fifth-best offensive rating in the NBA (111.0).

Following Monday’s meeting, the Sixers head back out on the road, visiting Boston, Atlanta, and Charlotte for a pair of games before returning home Dec. 9.

Monday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Magic have lost their last six in a row, and nine of their last 10.

Cole Anthony - who leads the Magic in scoring, averaging 19.6 points per game - is out for Monday’s meeting (right ankle sprain).

Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle injury recovery, health & safety protocols), Markelle Fultz (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), and E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain) are also out, while Mo Bamba (back) and Terrence Ross (back) are questionable.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic