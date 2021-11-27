Sixers' Embiid Posts 42 & 14 in Double Overtime Loss to Timberwolves | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (10-10) fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10), 121-120, in double overtime at home on Saturday night.

With Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris both returning to the 76ers’ lineup, the home team overcame a 20-point second half deficit to force overtime. Minnesota ultimately won the game in the second overtime.

Shooting totals included a 39-for-93 (.419) effort from the field for Philadelphia, 12-for-34 (.353) from 3-point range and 30-for-39 (.769) from the foul line. The visitors shot 48-for-96 (.500) overall, 14-for-36 (.389) from 3 and 11-for-16 (.688) from the free-throw line.

The Timberwolves got 35 points (13-25 fg, 6-10 3fg, 3-4 ft) and a season-high eight assists from D’Angelo Russell, with 29 of his points coming in the second half and overtime periods. Karl-Anthony Towns posted 28 points (11-16 fg, 3-5 3fg, 3-6 ft) and 10 rebounds for Minnesota prior to fouling out in the fourth quarter.

The Sixers forced 21 turnovers on the back of a season-high 13 steals in defeat.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Coming off a nine-game absence due to Health & Safety Protocols, Embiid poured in a game-high 42 points (12-23 fg, 2-4 3fg, 16-21 ft) with 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocked shots in 45 minutes of action.

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with 17 points (6-16 fg, 5-7 ft), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 45 minutes of his own following a two-game absence due to a hip injury.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey tallied 15 points (5-15 fg, 1-3 3fg, 4-5 ft) and delivered a game-high nine assists in 44 minutes of work.

Seth Curry

Across a team-high 46 minutes of play, Curry contributed 14 points on 4-for-11 shooting, including a 3-for-8 outing from beyond the arc and a 3-for-4 mark at the foul line.

Danny Green

Green came off the 76ers bench to add 11 points (4-9 fg, 3-7 3fg), three assists and four steals in 22 minutes.

@Sixers Social:

Andre Drummond's tip-in on Maxey's intentionally-missed free throw with less than a second remaining in the first overtime sent the contest to another extra session.

Up Next:

The 76ers host the Orlando Magic on Monday at 7 p.m. After that, they'll depart on a four-game road swing to open December that begins Wednesday in Boston.

