Sixers' Maxey Scores Season-High 33 Points in Loss to Raptors | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (8-5) fell to the Toronto Raptors (7-6), 115-109, at home on Thursday night.

Tobias Harris returned to the 76ers lineup after missing the team’s last six games due to health and safety protocols. The Sixers shot 40-for-88 (.455) from the field, 11-for-34 (.324) from 3-point range and 18-for-19 (.947) from the free-throw line. They’ve missed two free throws or fewer in seven of 13 games so far this season.

The Raptors went 42-for-96 (.438) from the floor, 14-for-33 (.424) from beyond the 3-point line and a perfect 17-for-17 from the free-throw line.

Twenty-nine assists were the second most the Sixers have delivered in a game this season.

Toronto collected 16 offensive rebounds that led to 32 second chance points, while also posting 26 fast break points in the contest.

Key Contributors:

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey posted a new season high for the second straight game, finishing with a game-high 33 points on 12-for-19 shooting from the floor, 1-for-3 from 3-point range and a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. He added four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes of play.

Tobias Harris

In his first game since Oct. 30, Harris tallied 19 points (7-18 fg, 1-6 3fg, 4-4 ft), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block in 37 minutes.

Seth Curry

Curry contributed 15 points (4-12 fg, 2-5 3fg, 5-5 ft), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes of action.

Shake Milton

In 17 minutes as a reserve, Milton added 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting, 1-for-2 from beyond the arc and 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. He scored seven points in the fourth quarter.

Andre Drummond

Drummond recorded a game-high 12 rebounds and four blocked shots on top of four points and three assists in 30 minutes as a starter. With his third rejection of the game, Drummond became the 102nd player in NBA history to reach 1,000 career blocks.

@Sixers Social:



welcome to the 1K club, @AndreDrummond! https://t.co/j9xZigo5fY pic.twitter.com/MS472IatgQ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 12, 2021

Up Next:

The 76ers’ season-long six-game road stretch kicks off with a meeting with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET). The trip also features games against Utah (Tuesday, Nov. 16, 10 p.m. ET), Denver (Thursday, Nov. 18, 9 p.m. ET), Portland (Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 p.m. ET), Sacramento (Monday, Nov. 22, 10 p.m. ET) and Golden State (Wednesday, Nov. 24, 10 p.m. ET).