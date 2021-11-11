Sixers' Maxey Scores Season-High 33 Points in Loss to Raptors | At The Buzzer
Snapshot:
The 76ers (8-5) fell to the Toronto Raptors (7-6), 115-109, at home on Thursday night.
Tobias Harris returned to the 76ers lineup after missing the team’s last six games due to health and safety protocols. The Sixers shot 40-for-88 (.455) from the field, 11-for-34 (.324) from 3-point range and 18-for-19 (.947) from the free-throw line. They’ve missed two free throws or fewer in seven of 13 games so far this season.
The Raptors went 42-for-96 (.438) from the floor, 14-for-33 (.424) from beyond the 3-point line and a perfect 17-for-17 from the free-throw line.
Twenty-nine assists were the second most the Sixers have delivered in a game this season.
Toronto collected 16 offensive rebounds that led to 32 second chance points, while also posting 26 fast break points in the contest.
Key Contributors:
Tyrese Maxey
- Maxey posted a new season high for the second straight game, finishing with a game-high 33 points on 12-for-19 shooting from the floor, 1-for-3 from 3-point range and a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. He added four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes of play.
Tobias Harris
- In his first game since Oct. 30, Harris tallied 19 points (7-18 fg, 1-6 3fg, 4-4 ft), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block in 37 minutes.
Seth Curry
- Curry contributed 15 points (4-12 fg, 2-5 3fg, 5-5 ft), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes of action.
Shake Milton
- In 17 minutes as a reserve, Milton added 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting, 1-for-2 from beyond the arc and 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. He scored seven points in the fourth quarter.
Andre Drummond
- Drummond recorded a game-high 12 rebounds and four blocked shots on top of four points and three assists in 30 minutes as a starter. With his third rejection of the game, Drummond became the 102nd player in NBA history to reach 1,000 career blocks.
@Sixers Social:
welcome to the 1K club, @AndreDrummond! https://t.co/j9xZigo5fY pic.twitter.com/MS472IatgQ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 12, 2021
Up Next:
The 76ers’ season-long six-game road stretch kicks off with a meeting with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET). The trip also features games against Utah (Tuesday, Nov. 16, 10 p.m. ET), Denver (Thursday, Nov. 18, 9 p.m. ET), Portland (Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 p.m. ET), Sacramento (Monday, Nov. 22, 10 p.m. ET) and Golden State (Wednesday, Nov. 24, 10 p.m. ET).