PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
v UTAH JAZZ

The Utah Jazz have fielded several different successful lineups throughout the years, most notably teams led by pick-and-roll experts John Stockton and Karl Malone. Since then, the Sixers have squared off against Jazz teams led by Deron Williams, Donovan Mitchell, and Rudy Gobert, all three of whom were multi-time NBA All Stars in Salt Lake City.

The 76ers took both of their scheduled matchups with the Jazz in 2022-23, the first of which came on November 13, 2022, when Joel Embiid recorded a new career high, 59 points. The 2023 Kia NBA MVP tacked onto his totals that night with 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks, becoming the first player to reach such totals in a single game since blocked shots became an official statistic in 1973-74.

The 76ers and Jazz matched up on January 6, resulting in a 120-109 loss for the shorthanded 76ers. On February 1, the Sixers defeated the Jazz in Utah. Tyrese Maxey recorded a career high 51 points to help his team get the win. Get your tickets to see the Sixers face off at home this season!

Embiid with runner vs the Jazz NOV 13, 2022

@ Philadelphia

W - 105-98

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GAME RECAP

Maxey dribbling inside vs Jazz JAN 14, 2023

@ Salt Lake City

W - 117-118

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GAME RECAP

Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball JAN 6, 2024

@ Philadelphia

L - 109-120

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GAME RECAP

Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates after the game FEB 1, 2024

@ Salt Lake City

W - 124-127

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GAME RECAP

Tyrese Maxey Sets Career-High w/ 51 Points in Win Against Jazz (2.1.24)

