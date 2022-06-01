The 76ers took both of their scheduled matchups with the Jazz in 2022-23, the first of which came on November 13, 2022, when Joel Embiid recorded a new career high, 59 points. The 2023 Kia NBA MVP tacked onto his totals that night with 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks, becoming the first player to reach such totals in a single game since blocked shots became an official statistic in 1973-74.

The 76ers and Jazz matched up on January 6, resulting in a 120-109 loss for the shorthanded 76ers. On February 1, the Sixers defeated the Jazz in Utah. Tyrese Maxey recorded a career high 51 points to help his team get the win. Get your tickets to see the Sixers face off at home this season!