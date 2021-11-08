The Sixers' Shot at Seven Straight

The 76ers (8-2) remain atop the Eastern Conference standings, with a chance to win their seventh consecutive matchup Monday.

The severely shorthanded Sixers overcame a shortened rotation to cap a perfect two-game road trip with a 114-105 win Saturday in Chicago.

In the absence of Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols), Danny Green (left hamstring tightness), Matisse Thybulle (health and safety protocols), and Isaiah Joe (health and safety protocols), Joel Embiid and Furkan Korkmaz (who was questionable up until gametime with right wrist soreness) led the way.

Embiid notched a 30-point, 15-rebound double-double, plus three assists and two blocks. Embiid shot 11-for-19 from the field and 4-for-5 from long range.

Korkmaz scored a bench-high 25 points, shooting 9-for-13 from the field and 7-for-9 from deep. Korkmaz and Embiid each finished at a game-high +16.

“I think today was one of those days that I made it rain - I will say that,” a smiling Korkmaz said postgame. “I’m really happy about the win.”

The starting lineup at Chicago featured Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Shake Milton, and Paul Reed, who finished with 10 points and five rebounds in his first NBA start.

Postgame, Embiid credited the team’s togetherness - on and off the court - for its ability to overcome challenges and lineup changes:

“We’re just connected. We’re on the same page. We hang out a lot together, we enjoy our time. So it makes it easier.”

The Sixers’ most recent loss, ahead of their active six-game winning streak, came on Oct. 26 in Madison Square Garden, falling 112-99 to the Knicks. Kemba Walker led the way for New York in that contest, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Evan Fournier added 18 points and four assists.

As of Monday morning, Green remains questionable, while Embiid, Harris, Thybulle, Joe, and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out versus the Knicks.

Monday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The 6-4 Knicks have dropped three of their last four, most recently falling to the Cavaliers, 126-109, Sunday in Cleveland on the first night of their back-to-back.

All-Star Julius Randle’s season is off to a strong start, leading the Knicks in scoring (21.6 ppg), rebounding (10.9 rpg), and sharing (5.8 apg).

Randle led the Knicks in Cleveland, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and a block.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic