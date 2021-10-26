76ers Fall to Knicks in New York | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (2-2) fell to the New York Knicks (3-1), 112-99, on the road on Tuesday night.

The Knicks outscored the Sixers 39-16 in the second quarter and led by as many as 27 points midway through the third quarter. New York’s bench posted 42 points, while the Sixers’ reserves scored 39 points of their own. Georges Niang contributed 13 of those 39 Philadelphia bench points, including a 3-for-5 shooting performance from beyond the arc. Niang has connected on three triples in three of the team’s first four games to begin the season.

The Sixers shot 36-for-82 (.439) from the floor, 12-for-41 (.293) from 3-point range and 15-for-17 (.882) from the free-throw line. New York finished 41-for-87 (.471) from the floor, 16-for-37 (.432) from long range and 14-for-15 (.933) from the line.

Kemba Walker scored a team-high 19 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Knicks.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Harris posted a game-high 23 points (10-18 fg, 2-6 3fg, 1-1 ft), nine rebounds and a career-high-tying nine assists in 33 minutes of work.

Danny Green

All eight of Green’s field-goal attempts were from beyond the arc, where he drained four shots to finish with 12 points in 24 minutes. Defensively, he added two steals and one block.

Up Next:

The 76ers return home for a stretch of four straight games in South Philadelphia. It begins with a 7 p.m. meeting with the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

Related Links:

